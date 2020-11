Hi,

I was using 'Network Cell Info Lite' (Android) in Long Bay Motor Camp, Coromandel, over the weekend and was connecting to the following sites:

TAC-ECI

62204-1789697

22204-270605

10007-62384918

I'm trying to find out the location of these sites.. I have looked at https://gis.geek.nz/ but can't figure out how to search by ID.

Any ideas on how I can get the GPS coordinates for these please? (I am wanting to figure out which direction to point an external antenna)

Daniel