Just wondering if anyone has noticed an improvement in speeds on 2D Gigabit connections in the last day or two? I'm in the top of the South Island, using an ER-X.

Found previously testing to the Chch 2D server for example download would max out about 450-500mbps, where other 2Degrees servers would be 800 or so, and often testing to servers outside of 2Degrees speeds were significantly lower, now I'd be unlucky to see under 850mbps anywhere.

There was never any issue before, it performed great, but it does seem like something has changed. Backhaul/handover upgrades or something?