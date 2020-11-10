JohnFlower

My Chorus ONT has a red light above the 'update' label. According to https://www.chorus.co.nz/q/model-type-200 I should call 2degrees...
Can someone here tell me what caused it?
A fault?
hio77:I know. The line still works though...
fun fact, that site you linked has the answer on it...
The last time I called 2degrees to report a fault they told me there wasn't one and ended up waiting 1.5 days for it to magically fix itself.
2d should pass this direct over to Chorus
please PM me the serial number on your ONT and I'll take a look.
BMarquis:
please PM me the serial number on your ONT and I'll take a look.
Even better Chorus pick it up off Geekzone :)