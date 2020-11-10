Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums 2degrees ONT 'update' light is red
JohnFlower

#279813 10-Nov-2020 19:26
My Chorus ONT has a red light above the 'update' label. According to https://www.chorus.co.nz/q/model-type-200 I should call 2degrees...

 

Can someone here tell me what caused it?

quickymart
  #2601270 10-Nov-2020 19:34
A fault?

Linux
  #2601274 10-Nov-2020 19:39
As above ' A Fault ' so call your ISP as suggested

 
 
 
 


hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
  #2601283 10-Nov-2020 19:52
fun fact, that site you linked has the answer on it...

 




JohnFlower

  #2601287 10-Nov-2020 19:55
hio77:

 

fun fact, that site you linked has the answer on it...

 

I know. The line still works though...

 

The last time I called 2degrees to report a fault they told me there wasn't one and ended up waiting 1.5 days for it to magically fix itself.

Linux
  #2601292 10-Nov-2020 20:09
2d should pass this direct over to Chorus

BMarquis
  #2601295 10-Nov-2020 20:10
please PM me the serial number on your ONT and I'll take a look.

Linux
  #2601296 10-Nov-2020 20:11
BMarquis:

 

please PM me the serial number on your ONT and I'll take a look.

 

 

Even better Chorus pick it up off Geekzone :)

