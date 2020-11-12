Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees2Degrees / Snap DNS servers slow to pickup DNS changes?
spacedog

377 posts

Ultimate Geek


#279838 12-Nov-2020 08:50
Is there something going on with 2Degrees / Snap DNS servers (namely ns1 an ns2.snap.net.nz)?

 

I've been doing some domain changes and setup work and it's been nearly 24 hours and those servers are still returning nil results.  Cloudflare and Google DNS have picked up the changes as well as Slingshot DNS.

 

I have to say my luck with Snap / 2degrees DNS picking up changes has been hit or miss historically.  I've seen changes propagate within 30 minutes and sometimes 12 hours, but this is the first time I have seen it lag this far behind other DNS servers?

 

@2degreescare ?

nzkc
901 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2602399 12-Nov-2020 08:59
Earlier this year the DNS servers I (and others as there was a thread on it: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=272911) were being allocated new DNS servers from 2degrees. Perhaps try those:

 

  • 111.69.69.68 (resovler02.2degrees.nz)
  • 111.69.69.69 (resovler01.2degrees.nz)

 

timmmay
16617 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2602401 12-Nov-2020 09:07
I can confirm 2degrees is giving me the same IPs as nzkc.

 

111.69.69.68
111.69.69.69

 

2406:e000:c07::1
2406:e000:c07::2

