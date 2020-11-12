Is there something going on with 2Degrees / Snap DNS servers (namely ns1 an ns2.snap.net.nz)?

I've been doing some domain changes and setup work and it's been nearly 24 hours and those servers are still returning nil results. Cloudflare and Google DNS have picked up the changes as well as Slingshot DNS.

I have to say my luck with Snap / 2degrees DNS picking up changes has been hit or miss historically. I've seen changes propagate within 30 minutes and sometimes 12 hours, but this is the first time I have seen it lag this far behind other DNS servers?

@2degreescare ?