Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degreesYoutube buffering - Is it just me?
bonkas

271 posts

Ultimate Geek


#279856 12-Nov-2020 20:29
Send private message quote this post

The last week or two I have been experiencing chronic buffering in youtube, I have to drop down to 480p for fluid streaming.

 

1080p stops to buffer ever 10-15seconds and takes about 20 seconds to build enough buffer to start playing again.

 

4k - Forget about it.

 

I use to be able to stream at 4k with 0 issues.

 

I have tested on another machine in the house with the same issue, both wireless and ethernet.

 

speedtest.net and fast.com are withen 50mb/s of each other (900 ish down / 400 ish up).

 

 

 

Is anyone else experiencing this carry on?





Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Spong
807 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2603018 12-Nov-2020 20:32
Send private message quote this post

I've had serious buffering issues with BBC iPlayer and my 2D 900/400 plan this week also.  Speedtest results still good. 




Tivo upgrades to operate with the new OzTivo EPG, support and service. Over 400 performed here so far. See: www.hillcrest.net.nz

RunningMan
6163 posts

Uber Geek


  #2603021 12-Nov-2020 20:39
Send private message quote this post

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=151&topicid=279846


 
 
 
 


richms
23706 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2603022 12-Nov-2020 20:43
Send private message quote this post

I have had really bad 720p on my tv on many many streams - just no 1080p option. I assumed it was google abandoning h264 devices silently by giving them unwatchable 720 streams. My xbox (one X and then series X) have both played 1080 or 4k from the same channels faultlessly.




Richard rich.ms

Spyware
2601 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2603024 12-Nov-2020 20:47
Send private message quote this post

Same here on 2Degrees. Some youtube content basically unplayable today.




Spark FibreMAX using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+. UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

halper86
297 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2603035 12-Nov-2020 21:24
Send private message quote this post

https://twitter.com/youtube/status/1326699089463947269?s=21

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News »

Synology unveils DVA3221 Deep Learning NVR
Posted 12-Nov-2020 11:51

Fraudulent Minecraft-related apps deceive millions of Google Play users
Posted 12-Nov-2020 11:46

More than $43 million donated to over 1,000 charities by Vodafone NZ
Posted 11-Nov-2020 12:09

Customer feedback tool launches health protection screens
Posted 11-Nov-2020 10:00

Sprout offering seed capital investment opportunity to agtech and foodtech start-ups
Posted 10-Nov-2020 13:08

Xbox ANZ to livestream next-generation Xbox launch from Queenstown
Posted 6-Nov-2020 12:35

Fitbit data shows COVID-19 pandemic affected health and fitness routines
Posted 5-Nov-2020 11:27

Fibre cable connecting Sydney with Hamilton opens for internet traffic
Posted 5-Nov-2020 11:09

Philips Projection launching two new PicoPix portable projectors
Posted 4-Nov-2020 08:41

Perfect storm will lead to disruptive plays in the New Zealand telco market
Posted 3-Nov-2020 18:13

Google and Spark deliver no-cost digital skills training for SMEs
Posted 3-Nov-2020 18:06

Chorus confirm Hyperfibre available across New Zealand now
Posted 2-Nov-2020 13:37

Vodafone enables 5G roaming - for when international travel comes
Posted 30-Oct-2020 15:03

Spark awards funding to Kiwi businesses in 5G funding initiative
Posted 30-Oct-2020 14:58

Huawei launches IdeaHub Pro in New Zealand
Posted 27-Oct-2020 16:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.