The last week or two I have been experiencing chronic buffering in youtube, I have to drop down to 480p for fluid streaming.

1080p stops to buffer ever 10-15seconds and takes about 20 seconds to build enough buffer to start playing again.

4k - Forget about it.

I use to be able to stream at 4k with 0 issues.

I have tested on another machine in the house with the same issue, both wireless and ethernet.

speedtest.net and fast.com are withen 50mb/s of each other (900 ish down / 400 ish up).

Is anyone else experiencing this carry on?