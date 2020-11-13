Hey guys 👋

We’d just like to let you know that we have some planned maintenance this Sun 15 Nov night from 10pm until Mon 16 Nov at 6am. During this time, you’ll be unable to top up, check your balances, make a payment to us, leave or join the 2degrees network, use your MMS services (so 2005 though, right?), shop online at 2degrees.nz and use our Data Clock app for your free data hour or extra data purchases. Calling and texting will be unaffected. So make sure you top up and do anything you need to do before 10pm on Sun, Super sorry for the inconvenience - no-one likes an outage (especially not us!) but when you work with lots of tech, data & wires, maintenance is crucial. Thanks for understanding and have a great weekend.

Sing out if you have any questions.