Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Slow internet speeds
Lostja

235 posts

Master Geek


#280016 22-Nov-2020 16:55
Send private message

We are experiencing less than expected internet speeds and I am not sure whether that is an issue on my side or not.

 

We moved into a new house in a new sub division and signed up for the 900/400 plan. Initially we were getting about 200/400 and when I asked whether that was right I was advised to give it some time and it should come right. I gave it a few months and decided to give it another go and nothing had chanced While on the phone tried using different Cat5e cables (one was brand new) to my PC as I don't have Cat6 long enough, updated the firmware to7.21, disconnected everything else from the Fritzbox except my PC or my Surface Pro. No difference whatsoever.

 

Now, some more time passed and I plucked up the energy to look into this again. The various speedtests consistently do not exceed 90/90 on any device, wired or wireless, using different ethernet cables, different devices all connected directly to the Fritzbox with my switch and everything else disconnected... Back on the phone to 2degrees and I have just sent a traceroute to the 2degrees service desk. Is there anything else I can ask them to do or look into? It feels something is not correctly set up but can't work out what that may be..

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
Jase2985
11518 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2608516 22-Nov-2020 17:03
Send private message

90/90 suggests a 100mbps link somewhere

 

Do you have a flat cat5 cable between to ONT and the Router? if so i would suggest that's the first place you start. replace that with a decent brand one and test again.

 

 

Lostja

235 posts

Master Geek


  #2608520 22-Nov-2020 17:11
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

90/90 suggests a 100mbps link somewhere

 

Do you have a flat cat5 cable between to ONT and the Router? if so i would suggest that's the first place you start. replace that with a decent brand one and test again.

 

 

 

 

when I test it with PC connected to the router I use a Dynamix Cat6 cable between the router and the Fritzbox. When I test it PC connected straight to the Fritzbox I use a long Cat5e cable with the switch disconnected. Both give me about the same result

Jase2985
11518 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2608521 22-Nov-2020 17:12
Send private message

Lostja:

 

Jase2985:

 

90/90 suggests a 100mbps link somewhere

 

Do you have a flat cat5 cable between to ONT and the Router? if so i would suggest that's the first place you start. replace that with a decent brand one and test again.

 

 

 

 

when I test it with PC connected to the router I use a Dynamix Cat6 cable between the router and the Fritzbox. When I test it PC connected straight to the Fritzbox I use a long Cat5e cable with the switch disconnected. Both give me about the same result

 

 

and what cable runs between your router and the Optical Network Terminal (provided by your fibre provider)

 

you have missed out one critical link in the chain



Linux
8950 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2608573 22-Nov-2020 17:25
Send private message

100Mbp/s setup somewhere in your network or on the 2d / Chorus side

Lostja

235 posts

Master Geek


  #2608592 22-Nov-2020 17:48
Send private message

Thanks! I did replace the missing link with a new Cat6 cable but that has made no difference, the speed is pretty much the same. 

Andib
1229 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2608595 22-Nov-2020 17:54
Send private message

Check the ports on the Fritzbox aren’t on green mode (Home Network > Network >Network Settings), this sets them to 100Mbit/s




Signing up for Contact Energy? Use my referral and we both get $100 credit.

Lostja

235 posts

Master Geek


  #2608598 22-Nov-2020 17:57
Send private message

Andib:

Check the ports on the Fritzbox aren’t on green mode (Home Network > Network >Network Settings), this sets them to 100Mbit/s


Thanks, all of them are set to Power Mode.



djtOtago
803 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2608599 22-Nov-2020 18:00
Send private message

Also check max speed settings
Got to Internet => Account Information. 
Select the Internet connection tab 
Then scroll down to Connection Settings
Make sure the Downstream and Upstrem connection speed is set to 999999 kbit/s

Lostja

235 posts

Master Geek


  #2608602 22-Nov-2020 18:13
Send private message

djtOtago:

Also check max speed settings
Got to Internet => Account Information. 
Select the Internet connection tab 
Then scroll down to Connection Settings
Make sure the Downstream and Upstrem connection speed is set to 999999 kbit/s


Thanks, both are set to 1000Mbit/s

NickMack
858 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2608638 22-Nov-2020 19:55
Send private message

Lostja:
djtOtago:

 

Also check max speed settings
Got to Internet => Account Information. 
Select the Internet connection tab 
Then scroll down to Connection Settings
Make sure the Downstream and Upstrem connection speed is set to 999999 kbit/s

 


Thanks, both are set to 1000Mbit/s

 

 

 

Hiya, have you worked through this - https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=239862

 

 

 

Nick




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

Lostja

235 posts

Master Geek


  #2608645 22-Nov-2020 20:06
Send private message

Thanks, I will give this a go tomorrow.

MrGadget
113 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2608823 23-Nov-2020 09:46
Send private message

Once you have worked through the page suggested by Nick, if that still doesn’t resolve the issue I would suggest calling 2degrees and checking what QoS is profile you are on. If this is incorrect, it will result in speed issues similar to what you have described.
Any call centre agent should be able to confirm this very quickly.

Lostja

235 posts

Master Geek


  #2609142 23-Nov-2020 14:59
Send private message

 

Hiya, have you worked through this - https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=239862

 

Nick

 

 

I worked my way through most of this, found that the driver of the PC needed updating and did that. Spoke to a lovely lady at 2Degrees and we tested a few things. On her side it was showing speeds over 400, I ran the fast.com test on my phone on the 5ghz frequency and gave me speeds close to 300 up and down. Dusted off the old Fingbox and ran the speed test on that and it showed donwload speeds of 535 and up of 495 so it must be my PC? Something must have slowed it down between first looking into broadband speed and now. 

NickMack
858 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2609157 23-Nov-2020 15:10
Send private message

Lostja:

 

 

Hiya, have you worked through this - https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=239862

 

Nick

 

 

I worked my way through most of this, found that the driver of the PC needed updating and did that. Spoke to a lovely lady at 2Degrees and we tested a few things. On her side it was showing speeds over 400, I ran the fast.com test on my phone on the 5ghz frequency and gave me speeds close to 300 up and down. Dusted off the old Fingbox and ran the speed test on that and it showed donwload speeds of 535 and up of 495 so it must be my PC? Something must have slowed it down between first looking into broadband speed and now. 

 

 

 

 

As per the guide, suggest going direct to the manufacturers website for the latest drivers, Windows update only has what has been submitted to them, so maybe out of date.




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast With Google TV ReviewÂ 
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 