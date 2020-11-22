We are experiencing less than expected internet speeds and I am not sure whether that is an issue on my side or not.

We moved into a new house in a new sub division and signed up for the 900/400 plan. Initially we were getting about 200/400 and when I asked whether that was right I was advised to give it some time and it should come right. I gave it a few months and decided to give it another go and nothing had chanced While on the phone tried using different Cat5e cables (one was brand new) to my PC as I don't have Cat6 long enough, updated the firmware to7.21, disconnected everything else from the Fritzbox except my PC or my Surface Pro. No difference whatsoever.

Now, some more time passed and I plucked up the energy to look into this again. The various speedtests consistently do not exceed 90/90 on any device, wired or wireless, using different ethernet cables, different devices all connected directly to the Fritzbox with my switch and everything else disconnected... Back on the phone to 2degrees and I have just sent a traceroute to the 2degrees service desk. Is there anything else I can ask them to do or look into? It feels something is not correctly set up but can't work out what that may be..