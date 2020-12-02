Hi All,
Looks like there's an issue with the 2d speedtest server in Christchurch, it's also dropped off speedtest.net. It appears to have gone offline ~5:40pm on Monday. @morganbrowne
Nick.
Thanks Nick, will check in with the team on this one now :)
Thanks Morgan, also see other thread here - https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=280226&page_no=1#2615412
Nick.
