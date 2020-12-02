Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)CHCH Speedtest Server offline since Monday?
NickMack

#280211 2-Dec-2020 20:02
Hi All,

 

Looks like there's an issue with the 2d speedtest server in Christchurch, it's also dropped off speedtest.net. It appears to have gone offline ~5:40pm on Monday. @morganbrowne 

 

 

 

Nick.




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

Create new topic
morganbrowne
  #2615402 3-Dec-2020 09:39
Thanks Nick, will check in with the team on this one now :)

 

 




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 
I'm in the comms team. If you would love some help from our 100% Kiwi-based customer care team, please call them on 0800 022 022. 

NickMack

  #2615428 3-Dec-2020 09:57
morganbrowne:

 

Thanks Nick, will check in with the team on this one now :)

 

 

 

 

Thanks Morgan, also see other thread here - https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=280226&page_no=1#2615412 

 

Nick.




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

hio77
  #2615455 3-Dec-2020 10:57
it must have gotten sick of all the packets i send it...




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

