One odd thing I had noticed once I moved onto a static IP was the inconsistent results from 2d speedtest servers, I can't manage to get over 200Mbit from any of them, other providers servers are fine:

steven@homebox:~$ speedtest -s 5539

Speedtest by Ookla

Server: 2degrees - Auckland (id = 5539)

ISP: 2degrees Broadband

Latency: 3.16 ms (0.04 ms jitter)

Download: 151.03 Mbps (data used: 239.7 MB)

Upload: 193.27 Mbps (data used: 150.4 MB)

Packet Loss: 0.8%

Result URL: https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/7cde93a3-4a19-4935-a174-52ddeaa4d5d8

steven@homebox:~$ speedtest -s 16805

Speedtest by Ookla

Server: Nova Energy - AUCKLAND (id = 16805)

ISP: 2degrees Broadband

Latency: 2.48 ms (0.57 ms jitter)

Download: 905.61 Mbps (data used: 789.5 MB)

Upload: 507.93 Mbps (data used: 612.2 MB)

Packet Loss: Not available.

Result URL: https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/817eb6ce-895e-42e9-bd3a-76bdfe09470d

I've also found a couple of weird and wonderful issues getting me thrown towards CDNs no where near me, for example, based in Auckland, but I get thrown at Wellington CDNs. Unsure what the cause of this is, but does effect speed a wee bit.