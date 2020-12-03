Hiya,
Doesn't sound right - How are you measuring this? What's slower? What location are you in, is it National or International .. for example.
Nick
johna8: Just through Speedtest - was via 2 devices but will retest when home later tonight.
One was via the Xtreme node in Wellington and based there too.
Might pay to work through this - https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=239862
Nick.
One odd thing I had noticed once I moved onto a static IP was the inconsistent results from 2d speedtest servers, I can't manage to get over 200Mbit from any of them, other providers servers are fine:
steven@homebox:~$ speedtest -s 5539
Speedtest by Ookla
Server: 2degrees - Auckland (id = 5539)
ISP: 2degrees Broadband
Latency: 3.16 ms (0.04 ms jitter)
Download: 151.03 Mbps (data used: 239.7 MB)
Upload: 193.27 Mbps (data used: 150.4 MB)
Packet Loss: 0.8%
Result URL: https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/7cde93a3-4a19-4935-a174-52ddeaa4d5d8
steven@homebox:~$ speedtest -s 16805
Speedtest by Ookla
Server: Nova Energy - AUCKLAND (id = 16805)
ISP: 2degrees Broadband
Latency: 2.48 ms (0.57 ms jitter)
Download: 905.61 Mbps (data used: 789.5 MB)
Upload: 507.93 Mbps (data used: 612.2 MB)
Packet Loss: Not available.
Result URL: https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/817eb6ce-895e-42e9-bd3a-76bdfe09470d
I've also found a couple of weird and wonderful issues getting me thrown towards CDNs no where near me, for example, based in Auckland, but I get thrown at Wellington CDNs. Unsure what the cause of this is, but does effect speed a wee bit.
I'm seeing some strange results today also - maybe there's a fault somewhere and traffic is being routed on a sub-optimal path.
2degrees Auckland
nick@thenet-rs04:~$ speedtest-cli --server 5539
Retrieving speedtest.net configuration...
Testing from 2degrees Broadband (202.124.98.46)...
Retrieving speedtest.net server list...
Retrieving information for the selected server...
Hosted by 2degrees (Auckland) [485.69 km]: 24.719 ms
Testing download speed................................................................................
Download: 692.66 Mbit/s
Testing upload speed................................................................................................
Upload: 352.52 Mbit/s
nick@thenet-rs04:~$
nick@thenet-rs04:~$ ping -4 gonzo.snap.net.nz
PING gonzo.snap.net.nz (111.69.32.122) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from 122.32.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.32.122): icmp_seq=1 ttl=61 time=21.0 ms
64 bytes from 122.32.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.32.122): icmp_seq=2 ttl=61 time=19.5 ms
64 bytes from 122.32.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.32.122): icmp_seq=3 ttl=61 time=19.7 ms
64 bytes from 122.32.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.32.122): icmp_seq=4 ttl=61 time=19.6 ms
^C
--- gonzo.snap.net.nz ping statistics ---
4 packets transmitted, 4 received, 0% packet loss, time 3004ms
rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 19.557/20.000/21.029/0.597 ms
2degrees Dunedin - isn't responding - server is online...
nick@thenet-rs04:~$ speedtest-cli --server 6056
Retrieving speedtest.net configuration...
Testing from 2degrees Broadband (202.124.98.46)...
Retrieving speedtest.net server list...
Retrieving information for the selected server...
Hosted by 2degrees (Dunedin) [627.53 km]: 5014.62 ms
Testing download speed................................................................................
Download: 0.00 Mbit/s
Testing upload speed................................................................................................
Upload: 0.00 Mbit/s
nick@thenet-rs04:~$ ping -4 guysmiley.snap.net.nz
PING guysmiley.snap.net.nz (111.69.9.230) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from 230.9.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.9.230): icmp_seq=1 ttl=61 time=9.01 ms
64 bytes from 230.9.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.9.230): icmp_seq=2 ttl=61 time=7.89 ms
64 bytes from 230.9.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.9.230): icmp_seq=3 ttl=61 time=8.25 ms
64 bytes from 230.9.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.9.230): icmp_seq=4 ttl=61 time=8.33 ms
64 bytes from 230.9.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.9.230): icmp_seq=5 ttl=61 time=8.29 ms
^C
--- guysmiley.snap.net.nz ping statistics ---
5 packets transmitted, 5 received, 0% packet loss, time 4006ms
rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 7.890/8.355/9.014/0.378 ms
2degrees Sydney
nick@thenet-rs04:~$ speedtest-cli --server 18392
Retrieving speedtest.net configuration...
Testing from 2degrees Broadband (202.124.98.46)...
Retrieving speedtest.net server list...
Retrieving information for the selected server...
Hosted by 2degrees (Sydney) [2235.61 km]: 43.153 ms
Testing download speed................................................................................
Download: 394.62 Mbit/s
Testing upload speed................................................................................................
Upload: 247.72 Mbit/s
nick@thenet-rs04:~$ ping -4 statler.snap.net.nz
PING statler.snap.net.nz (111.69.56.57) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from statler.snap.net.nz (111.69.56.57): icmp_seq=1 ttl=61 time=41.5 ms
64 bytes from statler.snap.net.nz (111.69.56.57): icmp_seq=2 ttl=61 time=40.8 ms
64 bytes from statler.snap.net.nz (111.69.56.57): icmp_seq=3 ttl=61 time=41.7 ms
64 bytes from statler.snap.net.nz (111.69.56.57): icmp_seq=4 ttl=61 time=40.6 ms
64 bytes from statler.snap.net.nz (111.69.56.57): icmp_seq=5 ttl=61 time=40.7 ms
^C
--- statler.snap.net.nz ping statistics ---
5 packets transmitted, 5 received, 0% packet loss, time 4004ms
rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 40.665/41.111/41.773/0.519 ms
Nick.
My box which is directly connected below. I've only noticed the speeds once I requested the static IP though.
2degrees Auckland
john@m720q:~$ speedtest-cli --server 5539
Retrieving speedtest.net configuration...
Testing from 2degrees Mobile (103.232.105.X)...
Retrieving speedtest.net server list...
Retrieving information for the selected server...
Hosted by 2degrees (Auckland) [1.37 km]: 16.229 ms
Testing download speed................................................................................
Download: 26.10 Mbit/s
Testing upload speed......................................................................................................
Upload: 14.42 Mbit/s
PING gonzo.snap.net.nz (111.69.32.122) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from 122.32.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.32.122): icmp_seq=1 ttl=61 time=13.5 ms
64 bytes from 122.32.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.32.122): icmp_seq=2 ttl=61 time=13.4 ms
64 bytes from 122.32.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.32.122): icmp_seq=3 ttl=61 time=13.3 ms
64 bytes from 122.32.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.32.122): icmp_seq=4 ttl=61 time=13.8 ms
2degrees Dunedin
john@m720q:~$ speedtest-cli --server 6056
Retrieving speedtest.net configuration...
Testing from 2degrees Mobile (103.232.105.X)...
Retrieving speedtest.net server list...
Retrieving information for the selected server...
Hosted by 2degrees (Dunedin) [1063.52 km]: 16.349 ms
Testing download speed................................................................................
Download: 28.79 Mbit/s
Testing upload speed......................................................................................................
Upload: 14.94 Mbit/s
PING guysmiley.snap.net.nz (111.69.9.230) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from 230.9.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.9.230): icmp_seq=1 ttl=61 time=13.3 ms
64 bytes from 230.9.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.9.230): icmp_seq=2 ttl=61 time=13.0 ms
64 bytes from 230.9.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.9.230): icmp_seq=3 ttl=61 time=12.7 ms
64 bytes from 230.9.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.9.230): icmp_seq=4 ttl=61 time=12.8 ms
2degrees Sydney
john@m720q:~$ speedtest-cli --server 18392
Retrieving speedtest.net configuration...
Testing from 2degrees Mobile (103.232.105.X)...
Retrieving speedtest.net server list...
Retrieving information for the selected server...
Hosted by 2degrees (Sydney) [2156.42 km]: 37.451 ms
Testing download speed................................................................................
Download: 35.54 Mbit/s
Testing upload speed......................................................................................................
Upload: 14.69 Mbit/s
PING statler.snap.net.nz (111.69.56.57) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from statler.snap.net.nz (111.69.56.57): icmp_seq=1 ttl=61 time=34.7 ms
64 bytes from statler.snap.net.nz (111.69.56.57): icmp_seq=2 ttl=61 time=34.7 ms
64 bytes from statler.snap.net.nz (111.69.56.57): icmp_seq=3 ttl=61 time=34.5 ms
64 bytes from statler.snap.net.nz (111.69.56.57): icmp_seq=4 ttl=61 time=34.4 ms