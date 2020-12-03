Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Slow broadband speeds after Static IP request
johna8

53 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#280226 3-Dec-2020 08:54
I’ve noticed my broadband speeds have reduced from the ultimate unlimited plan I’m on. Only recent change was requesting the static IP last week. Anyone else had this issue out of interest ?

NickMack
864 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2615384 3-Dec-2020 09:04
Hiya,

 

Doesn't sound right - How are you measuring this? What's slower? What location are you in, is it National or International .. for example.

 

Nick




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

johna8

53 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2615386 3-Dec-2020 09:11
Just through Speedtest - was via 2 devices but will retest when home later tonight.
One was via the Xtreme node in Wellington and based there too.

NickMack
864 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2615387 3-Dec-2020 09:12
evilonenz
/dev/urandom
218 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2615389 3-Dec-2020 09:15
One odd thing I had noticed once I moved onto a static IP was the inconsistent results from 2d speedtest servers, I can't manage to get over 200Mbit from any of them, other providers servers are fine:

 

steven@homebox:~$ speedtest -s 5539

 

   Speedtest by Ookla

 

     Server: 2degrees - Auckland (id = 5539)
        ISP: 2degrees Broadband
    Latency:     3.16 ms   (0.04 ms jitter)
   Download:   151.03 Mbps (data used: 239.7 MB)
     Upload:   193.27 Mbps (data used: 150.4 MB)
Packet Loss:     0.8%
 Result URL: https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/7cde93a3-4a19-4935-a174-52ddeaa4d5d8

 

steven@homebox:~$ speedtest -s 16805

 

   Speedtest by Ookla

 

     Server: Nova Energy - AUCKLAND (id = 16805)
        ISP: 2degrees Broadband
    Latency:     2.48 ms   (0.57 ms jitter)
   Download:   905.61 Mbps (data used: 789.5 MB)
     Upload:   507.93 Mbps (data used: 612.2 MB)
Packet Loss: Not available.
 Result URL: https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/817eb6ce-895e-42e9-bd3a-76bdfe09470d

 

 

 

I've also found a couple of weird and wonderful issues getting me thrown towards CDNs no where near me, for example, based in Auckland, but I get thrown at Wellington CDNs. Unsure what the cause of this is, but does effect speed a wee bit.

NickMack
864 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2615398 3-Dec-2020 09:28
NickMack
864 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2615412 3-Dec-2020 09:42
johna8

53 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2615443 3-Dec-2020 10:21
My box which is directly connected below. I've only noticed the speeds once I requested the static IP though.

 

 

 

2degrees Auckland

 

john@m720q:~$ speedtest-cli --server 5539
Retrieving speedtest.net configuration...
Testing from 2degrees Mobile (103.232.105.X)...
Retrieving speedtest.net server list...
Retrieving information for the selected server...
Hosted by 2degrees (Auckland) [1.37 km]: 16.229 ms
Testing download speed................................................................................
Download: 26.10 Mbit/s
Testing upload speed......................................................................................................
Upload: 14.42 Mbit/s

 

PING gonzo.snap.net.nz (111.69.32.122) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from 122.32.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.32.122): icmp_seq=1 ttl=61 time=13.5 ms
64 bytes from 122.32.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.32.122): icmp_seq=2 ttl=61 time=13.4 ms
64 bytes from 122.32.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.32.122): icmp_seq=3 ttl=61 time=13.3 ms
64 bytes from 122.32.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.32.122): icmp_seq=4 ttl=61 time=13.8 ms

 

2degrees Dunedin

 


john@m720q:~$ speedtest-cli --server 6056
Retrieving speedtest.net configuration...
Testing from 2degrees Mobile (103.232.105.X)...
Retrieving speedtest.net server list...
Retrieving information for the selected server...
Hosted by 2degrees (Dunedin) [1063.52 km]: 16.349 ms
Testing download speed................................................................................
Download: 28.79 Mbit/s
Testing upload speed......................................................................................................
Upload: 14.94 Mbit/s

 

PING guysmiley.snap.net.nz (111.69.9.230) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from 230.9.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.9.230): icmp_seq=1 ttl=61 time=13.3 ms
64 bytes from 230.9.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.9.230): icmp_seq=2 ttl=61 time=13.0 ms
64 bytes from 230.9.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.9.230): icmp_seq=3 ttl=61 time=12.7 ms
64 bytes from 230.9.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.9.230): icmp_seq=4 ttl=61 time=12.8 ms

 

2degrees Sydney

 

john@m720q:~$ speedtest-cli --server 18392
Retrieving speedtest.net configuration...
Testing from 2degrees Mobile (103.232.105.X)...
Retrieving speedtest.net server list...
Retrieving information for the selected server...
Hosted by 2degrees (Sydney) [2156.42 km]: 37.451 ms
Testing download speed................................................................................
Download: 35.54 Mbit/s
Testing upload speed......................................................................................................
Upload: 14.69 Mbit/s

 

PING statler.snap.net.nz (111.69.56.57) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from statler.snap.net.nz (111.69.56.57): icmp_seq=1 ttl=61 time=34.7 ms
64 bytes from statler.snap.net.nz (111.69.56.57): icmp_seq=2 ttl=61 time=34.7 ms
64 bytes from statler.snap.net.nz (111.69.56.57): icmp_seq=3 ttl=61 time=34.5 ms
64 bytes from statler.snap.net.nz (111.69.56.57): icmp_seq=4 ttl=61 time=34.4 ms

 

 

