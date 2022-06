Hi,

I am looking for 2Degrees coverage maps for different bands.

We know 2Degrees use 4G (LTE 700MHz, 900 MHz and 1800 MHz), but they provide only one map for all 3 bands.

I have an unlocked 4G router - ZTE R218 which does not support 700MHz, but supports 900MHz and 1800MHz.

I am interested about the area on the Marlborough/Pelorus Sounds. 2Degrees shows a good coverage... but.... Is it most 700MHz or most 900MHz?

Can someone provide a coverage map per band?

Regards