Can confirm from 15 different 2degrees connections up and down the country...

Cloudflare in Auckland seems fine, we (Prodigi) are still getting routes over AKL-IX and a couple of other providers have tested are also hitting Cloudflare over the IXes so probably maintenance of the bilateral peering between 2degrees and Cloudflare, as Cloudflare doesn't peer with route servers which is resulting in the best route being the one Vocus announces to MegaIX Auckland. 2degrees AKL-IX connection is fine though as I'm connecting over that to our servers in Auckland :)

Disclaimer: I know nothing about the 2degrees network, so I'm just guessing :)