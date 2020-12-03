Hi All,
Is anyone else seeing increased latency to Cloudflare since this morning? Looks like it's going offshore, I'm not sure of the usual path..
https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz/smokeping/smokeping.cgi?target=Offnet.cloudflareDNS1
>tracert 1.1.1.1
Tracing route to one.one.one.one [1.1.1.1]
over a maximum of 30 hops:
1 1 ms 1 ms 3 ms thenet01.thenet.gen.nz [192.168.0.1]
2 17 ms 7 ms 5 ms 12.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.12]
3 22 ms 19 ms 20 ms as23655.auckland.megaport.com [43.243.22.49]
4 24 ms 20 ms 22 ms as4826.auckland.megaport.com [43.243.22.18]
5 45 ms 43 ms 43 ms be101.bdr01.akl03.akl.nz.vocus.network [114.31.202.40]
6 42 ms 44 ms 44 ms be2.cor01.syd11.nsw.vocus.network [114.31.202.56]
7 43 ms 45 ms 43 ms be100.bdr02.syd03.nsw.vocus.network [114.31.192.39]
8 45 ms 44 ms 44 ms as13335.bdr02.syd03.nsw.vocus.net.au [175.45.124.197]
9 44 ms 43 ms 43 ms one.one.one.one [1.1.1.1]
Trace complete.
Nick.