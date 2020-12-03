Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Increased Latency to Cloudflare
NickMack

864 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#280246 3-Dec-2020 20:24
Hi All,

 

Is anyone else seeing increased latency to Cloudflare since this morning? Looks like it's going offshore, I'm not sure of the usual path..

 

 

 

 

https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz/smokeping/smokeping.cgi?target=Offnet.cloudflareDNS1

 

>tracert 1.1.1.1

 

Tracing route to one.one.one.one [1.1.1.1]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1     1 ms     1 ms     3 ms  thenet01.thenet.gen.nz [192.168.0.1]
  2    17 ms     7 ms     5 ms  12.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.12]
  3    22 ms    19 ms    20 ms  as23655.auckland.megaport.com [43.243.22.49]
  4    24 ms    20 ms    22 ms  as4826.auckland.megaport.com [43.243.22.18]
  5    45 ms    43 ms    43 ms  be101.bdr01.akl03.akl.nz.vocus.network [114.31.202.40]
  6    42 ms    44 ms    44 ms  be2.cor01.syd11.nsw.vocus.network [114.31.202.56]
  7    43 ms    45 ms    43 ms  be100.bdr02.syd03.nsw.vocus.network [114.31.192.39]
  8    45 ms    44 ms    44 ms  as13335.bdr02.syd03.nsw.vocus.net.au [175.45.124.197]
  9    44 ms    43 ms    43 ms  one.one.one.one [1.1.1.1]

 

Trace complete.

 

Nick.




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

Lorenceo
876 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2615886 3-Dec-2020 20:33
Same thing here.

 

traceroute to 1.1.1.1 (1.1.1.1), 30 hops max, 60 byte packets
 1  ER4.lan (192.168.2.1)  0.199 ms  0.167 ms  0.175 ms
 2  43.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.7.43)  4.222 ms  4.209 ms  4.222 ms
 3  as23655.auckland.megaport.com (43.243.22.49)  2.156 ms  2.124 ms  2.153 ms
 4  as4826.auckland.megaport.com (43.243.22.18)  6.357 ms  6.290 ms  6.254 ms
 5  be101.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network (114.31.202.50)  26.953 ms  31.121 ms  31.065 ms
 6  be204.cor02.syd04.nsw.vocus.network (114.31.202.58)  31.032 ms be100.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network (114.31.202.38)  32.202 ms be204.cor02.syd04.nsw.vocus.network (114.31.202.58)  32.088 ms
 7  be2.cor01.syd11.nsw.vocus.network (114.31.202.56)  27.958 ms  27.039 ms  27.034 ms
 8  be100.bdr02.syd03.nsw.vocus.network (114.31.192.39)  26.917 ms * as13335.bdr02.syd03.nsw.VOCUS.net.au (175.45.124.197)  26.678 ms
 9  one.one.one.one (1.1.1.1)  30.398 ms  31.346 ms  31.275 ms

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73891 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2615887 3-Dec-2020 20:34
Is this for the 1.1.1.1 resolver or to the 1.1.1.1 website? All domains on Cloudflare or just these?




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73891 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2615888 3-Dec-2020 20:36
Sorry, I see it is a traceroute so not to website but to server. What do you get to Geekzone? What do you get on geekzone.co.nz/cdn-cgi/trace?




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73891 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2615889 3-Dec-2020 20:38
I see the trace on Geekzone shows AKL but trace https://1.1.1.1/cdn-cgi/trace shows SYD





NickMack

864 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2615891 3-Dec-2020 20:43
freitasm: I see the trace on Geekzone shows AKL but trace https://1.1.1.1/cdn-cgi/trace shows SYD

 

GZ IPv6/v4 latency, it's more than doubled.

 

https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz/smokeping/smokeping.cgi?target=Offnet.geekzonecb

 

Nick




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

Lorenceo
876 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2615893 3-Dec-2020 20:46
traceroute to geekzone.co.nz (104.26.8.251), 30 hops max, 60 byte packets
 1  ER4.lan (192.168.2.1)  0.213 ms  0.163 ms  0.244 ms
 2  43.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.7.43)  6.956 ms  6.972 ms  6.965 ms
 3  as23655.akl.ix.nz (43.243.21.30)  2.843 ms  2.865 ms  2.848 ms
 4  as13335.akl.ix.nz (43.243.21.2)  4.861 ms  4.861 ms  4.821 ms
 5  104.26.8.251 (104.26.8.251)  3.036 ms  5.117 ms  2.970 ms

 

SYD for both geekzone.co.nz/cdn-cgi/trace and https://1.1.1.1/cdn-cgi/trace

timmmay
18467 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2615898 3-Dec-2020 21:29
Same here on 2deg. I wonder if it's just a temporary thing, maintenance or something.



danfaulknor
789 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #2615926 3-Dec-2020 23:22
Can confirm from 15 different 2degrees connections up and down the country...

 

Cloudflare in Auckland seems fine, we (Prodigi) are still getting routes over AKL-IX and a couple of other providers have tested are also hitting Cloudflare over the IXes so probably maintenance of the bilateral peering between 2degrees and Cloudflare, as Cloudflare doesn't peer with route servers which is resulting in the best route being the one Vocus announces to MegaIX Auckland. 2degrees AKL-IX connection is fine though as I'm connecting over that to our servers in Auckland :)

 

Disclaimer: I know nothing about the 2degrees network, so I'm just guessing :)




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

NickMack

864 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2615946 4-Dec-2020 05:00
Ping @pwner @morganbrowne




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

Lorenceo
876 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2616335 4-Dec-2020 14:00
Seems to be back to normal now:

 

traceroute to 1.1.1.1 (1.1.1.1), 30 hops max, 60 byte packets

 

1  ER4.lan (192.168.2.1)  0.262 ms  0.278 ms  0.316 ms

 

2  43.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.7.43)  20.172 ms  20.206 ms  20.190 ms

 

3  as23655.akl.ix.nz (43.243.21.30)  3.071 ms  2.812 ms  3.049 ms

 

4  as13335.akl.ix.nz (43.243.21.2)  3.754 ms  3.755 ms  3.751 ms

 

5  one.one.one.one (1.1.1.1)  3.116 ms  2.771 ms  3.050 ms

NickMack

864 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2616346 4-Dec-2020 14:40
Lorenceo:

 

Seems to be back to normal now:

 

traceroute to 1.1.1.1 (1.1.1.1), 30 hops max, 60 byte packets

 

1  ER4.lan (192.168.2.1)  0.262 ms  0.278 ms  0.316 ms

 

2  43.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.7.43)  20.172 ms  20.206 ms  20.190 ms

 

3  as23655.akl.ix.nz (43.243.21.30)  3.071 ms  2.812 ms  3.049 ms

 

4  as13335.akl.ix.nz (43.243.21.2)  3.754 ms  3.755 ms  3.751 ms

 

5  one.one.one.one (1.1.1.1)  3.116 ms  2.771 ms  3.050 ms

 

 

Looks like it, be nice to know what the issue was.

 

 

Nick

 

 




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2616354 4-Dec-2020 14:58
The good news is, 2d only dropped back to latency as bad as sparks peering with CF.

 

 

 

I'd say dan is on point, was very much the same conclusions we drew...




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10966 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2616374 4-Dec-2020 15:53
@hio77 was a terrible 24 hours. I don’t know how people on Spark cope with such bad latency! 😏




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2616391 4-Dec-2020 16:18
michaelmurfy: @hio77 was a terrible 24 hours. I don’t know how people on Spark cope with such bad latency! 😏

 

ikr... can't say i miss it :) (Sorry PL)

 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

