Yeah, my observation\guess over the last few weeks of dealing with them is that their ticketing system doesn't have any way to tie queries back to existing tickets through email - even when I'm replying to emails they send me regarding an open ticket, it emails me a generic email saying they've got my request and will get onto it soon then takes days for a response.

My guess is any time you email or reply to an existing ticket to them it just opens a new ticket on the back of the queue. Not sure if there's any way of putting your existing ticket number in the subject line to tie it together, but by default it just doesn't seem to happen. So email definitely seems like the slowest way to deal with 2degrees.

The time of year probably doesn't help either.