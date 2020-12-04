MindingData

There is another thread in this forum about increased latency to Cloudflare here (https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=280246). However the poster stated it started on the 3rd, but I've been having issues connecting to a particular Cloudflare IP from the 30th of november (Maybe the latency issue is an attempted fix to resolve my issue?).

Since the 30th of November I've been unable to reach a particular Cloudflare node which happens to proxy one of my websites. I have two websites, both on the same end machine, both behind cloudflare. However the Cloudflare IP acting as a proxy is different for each site, so for one I can reach, one I cannot.

The Tracert for the website that *does* work looks like so :

Tracing route to [104.27.139.59]

over a maximum of 30 hops: 1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms amplifi.lan [192.168.188.1]

2 2 ms 1 ms 1 ms 102.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.102]

3 7 ms 6 ms 43 ms 198.18.10.218

4 6 ms 7 ms 7 ms 198.18.10.217

5 7 ms 7 ms 8 ms 173.10.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.10.173]

6 23 ms 24 ms 24 ms snap1.ape.nzix.net [192.203.154.120]

7 24 ms 25 ms 24 ms cloudflare.ape.nzix.net [192.203.154.51]

8 24 ms 24 ms 24 ms 104.27.139.59

And the one that doesn't work looks like so :

Tracing route to *** [104.28.4.7]

over a maximum of 30 hops: 1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms amplifi.lan [192.168.188.1]

2 1 ms 2 ms 1 ms 102.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.102]

3 7 ms 6 ms 7 ms 198.18.10.218

4 7 ms 6 ms 7 ms 198.18.10.217

5 7 ms 7 ms 7 ms 173.10.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.10.173]

6 24 ms 24 ms 24 ms 89.59.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.59.89]

7 * * * Request timed out.

So we die within 2degrees :\



When I earlier talked to 2degrees on the 30th of november, I was actually making it one more hop to :

7 25 ms 24 ms 24 ms 124.150.161.51

An IP that belongs to Fastcom. Although now when I tracert, that is no longer the case.

It's been quite frustrating I have to admit because when I originally called 2degrees with the problem, they acknowledged they couldn't access the site either, and then proposed that we should go through with a factory reset of my modem! I can access sites behind this IP via Vodafone, proxy etc, just not 2 degrees (Which is actually more frustrating than I thought having your mobile phone with the same provider so you can't even hot spot!)

Eventually got through to someone who I forwarded the details to but just now waiting. The only reason I'm posting is because I sited the other cloudflare issue so thought it might be related in some way?