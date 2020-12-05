Been with Spark long time on 60Gb metered connection. It is no longer enough. They have nothing else except unlimited - but for a lot more each month - too much for us pensioners. We live rural, use VDSL on copper (no fibre available). We are happy with the current speed and setup, except for the cost.
So...looking to switch. But...we need a landline.
The Home Phone Plus is a VOIP system. Will this be noticeable from our current Spark landline?
We are used to having the phone when the power goes out. And...the internet has been out a couple of times this last year. So...I guess that means NO phone?
I can put the phone on an UPS (router already is), so I assume that will alleviate the power issues, but still doesn't help if the net is out. How do others find this type of VOIP setup??? Unfortunately, cell reception is spotty where we live.
I realise there is a BASIC phone option, but then we have to add more money to get national and Oz calls included (which are already included in the PLUS option).
Will we notice any speed differences? Is throttling something to worry about?
How are others currently finding 2Degrees?? Still satisfied? We have been with Spark for so long, we don't have any experience with any other carrier (except Ihug 30 years ago).
It's all somewhat concerning for us really. Once we leave, we can not go back to out 60Gb plan. We are not that tech orientated.
Anything else we should know?
Thank you.