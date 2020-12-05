Hi, speeds will not change as the predominant detail that dictates speeds in your case is your line, which is not changing, you stay on the same port etc.

Do you know if you are connected to a cabinet or directly to an exchange, regardless both are powered by batteries 24/7, although a cabinet will not last as long with no charge power.

As for VOIP compared to classic POTs, I doubt you will notice any difference.

Back to spark, you say their unplan is too much, I would argue its very good value, especially if you are only just cracking the 60GByte mark.

Cyril