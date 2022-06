@ cyril7 - Unplan seems to be for fibre or wireless. Our network is currently wired. Don't use wireless at all. I can see a lot of extra cost to change, and it always seems slower than a wired (gigbyte) connection.

We would usually use MORE than 60Gb, but we have to download larger files across months - using the last of the bandwidth we have available at the end of each month. I would like a 150Gb plan if I could find one. Slingshot has one I think, but I haven't heard good things about them - and I don't know anyone that uses them. Spark has been okay - except that 60Gb costs as much as unlimited does with other companies. Spark will NOT look at other options. Our loyal support of their business over the last 25 years is not enough for them to want to keep us by matching a competitors price (and I only asked them to do this for the internet part) - they are willing to loose us for the sake of a few dollars. Doesn't make sense to us. To go unlimited with them will cost a further $240 a year - money that is just not available. As a pensioner, you are always trying to reduce your costs (not increase them) :)

@ Linux - yeah...I was hoping one wouldn't notice a difference with VOIP. Throttling was just a concern in the background of my mind. I have been happy with the speed of the VDSL connection we have, but changing ISP's make me worry it'll be slower :(

@ ANglEAUT - I had never experienced power cuts as bad as they are here. It's the momentary glitches (dropouts) that are the worst. Had to put most of our gear on UPS. You can get long stretches without them, then suddenly you get a whole lot in a row. Not sure about the other things you posted. Sounds expensive! The cell booster thingees sound interesting. We don't have mobile plans - only pre-pay. Again...it's the cost! That's why we want a landline.

A lot of the plans are NOT available where we are - nor are the ISP brands. Skinny for instance. We just heard about them. They have a deal for pensioners, but it's not available here. Pity. It'll probably become available here a week or two after we have changed. Murphy's law!

I have to consider email as well. Don't want to change our addresses, so will have to consider the cost of leaving them with Spark

Seems more people are saying good things about 2Degrees than not. Guess I should just do it. Funny how most of us resist change if we can.

Really appreciate the comments. Thanks

PS - @ cyril7 - "And nor do spark throttle unless you are on a capped plan"

They used to throttle, but they changed it quite some time ago. If you go over your allotted bandwidth, they charge you another $5 for 5Gb. Gets expensive really quickly. We got stung last month, hence the re-assessment.