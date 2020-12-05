Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Looking to Switch from Spark to 2Degrees - Need some help.
#280268 5-Dec-2020 09:30
Greetings,

 

 

Been with Spark long time on 60Gb metered connection. It is no longer enough. They have nothing else except unlimited - but for a lot more each month - too much for us pensioners. We live rural, use VDSL on copper (no fibre available). We are happy with the current speed and setup, except for the cost.

 

 

So...looking to switch. But...we need a landline.

 

 

The Home Phone Plus is a VOIP system. Will this be noticeable from our current Spark landline?

 

 

We are used to having the phone when the power goes out. And...the internet has been out a couple of times this last year. So...I guess that means NO phone?

 

 

I can put the phone on an UPS (router already is), so I assume that will alleviate the power issues, but still doesn't help if the net is out. How do others find this type of VOIP setup??? Unfortunately, cell reception is spotty where we live.

 

 

I realise there is a BASIC phone option, but then we have to add more money to get national and Oz calls included (which are already included in the PLUS option).

 

 

Will we notice any speed differences? Is throttling something to worry about?

 

 

How are others currently finding 2Degrees?? Still satisfied? We have been with Spark for so long, we don't have any experience with any other carrier (except Ihug 30 years ago).

 

 

It's all somewhat concerning for us really. Once we leave, we can not go back to out 60Gb plan. We are not that tech orientated.

 

 

Anything else we should know?

 

 

Thank you.

 

 

  #2616562 5-Dec-2020 09:35
Hi, speeds will not change as the predominant detail that dictates speeds in your case is your line, which is not changing, you stay on the same port etc.

 

Do you know if you are connected to a cabinet or directly to an exchange, regardless both are powered by batteries 24/7, although a cabinet will not last as long with no charge power.

 

As for VOIP compared to classic POTs, I doubt you will notice any difference.

 

Back to spark, you say their unplan is too much, I would argue its very good value, especially if you are only just cracking the 60GByte mark.

 

Cyril

  #2616567 5-Dec-2020 09:45
My parents are on VoIP and notice zero difference to POTS

  #2616650 5-Dec-2020 12:53
Welcome to geekzone.

 

The VoIP line is not any different from a single line as far as day to day operations go.

 

  • hopefully power cuts are an exception & not the norm in your area? As stated, that would be one of the times where you notice a difference
  • Do you have multiple phones in different rooms all connected to the same line. Say good bye to that. DECT wireless phones are a good replacement for this
  • Going with ISP provided equipment, the phone needs to be plugged into the router. If your router & POTS connection are far apart, you will have to reshuffle things in your house.

For your data connectivity issues

 

  • you can buy a Yagi antenna to improve the cell signal you receive
  • You can buy a cell antenna to improve coverage in your house (I think they are called cellsite)
  • Have you considered wireless broadband?

     

    • we have several branches using a std 4G modem for data & voice
    • this is 2-7 people using a 2bar cell signal to complete their day to day job (including answering VoIP calls)
    • Was it Skinny that recently announced unlimited wireless data?
  • Why was the internet out several times? Was this a Chorus / infrastructure issue or related to your ISP
  • Sorry, can't comment on the throttling part of your question

I like 2Degrees

 

  • Good customer service
  • They have GZ members like morganbrown that you can ping
  • reasonable value for money
  • I have their $40 mobile plan with unlimited calling to NZ & AU

I try to avoid Spark

 

  • i.m.o. no value for money
  • 90+ minutes wait time on their customer support line is 🤬

 




  #2616653 5-Dec-2020 13:18
2degrees do not throttle unlimited connections

  #2616670 5-Dec-2020 14:07
And nor do spark throttle unless you are on a capped plan, which no longer exist and you are over you cap.

 

Cyril

  #2616678 5-Dec-2020 14:41
@ cyril7 - Unplan seems to be for fibre or wireless. Our network is currently wired. Don't use wireless at all. I can see a lot of extra cost to change, and it always seems slower than a wired (gigbyte) connection.

 

 

We would usually use MORE than 60Gb, but we have to download larger files across months - using the last of the bandwidth we have available at the end of each month. I would like a 150Gb plan if I could find one. Slingshot has one I think, but I haven't heard good things about them - and I don't know anyone that uses them. Spark has been okay - except that 60Gb costs as much as unlimited does with other companies. Spark will NOT look at other options. Our loyal support of their business over the last 25 years is not enough for them to want to keep us by matching a competitors price (and I only asked them to do this for the internet part) - they are willing to loose us for the sake of a few dollars. Doesn't make sense to us. To go unlimited with them will cost a further $240 a year - money that is just not available. As a pensioner, you are always trying to reduce your costs (not increase them) :)

 

 

@ Linux - yeah...I was hoping one wouldn't notice a difference with VOIP. Throttling was just a concern in the background of my mind. I have been happy with the speed of the VDSL connection we have, but changing ISP's make me worry it'll be slower :(

 

 

@ ANglEAUT - I had never experienced power cuts as bad as they are here. It's the momentary glitches (dropouts) that are the worst. Had to put most of our gear on UPS. You can get long stretches without them, then suddenly you get a whole lot in a row. Not sure about the other things you posted. Sounds expensive! The cell booster thingees sound interesting. We don't have mobile plans - only pre-pay. Again...it's the cost! That's why we want a landline.

 

 

A lot of the plans are NOT available where we are - nor are the ISP brands. Skinny for instance. We just heard about them. They have a deal for pensioners, but it's not available here. Pity. It'll probably become available here a week or two after we have changed. Murphy's law!

 

 

I have to consider email as well. Don't want to change our addresses, so will have to consider the cost of leaving them with Spark

 

 

Seems more people are saying good things about 2Degrees than not. Guess I should just do it. Funny how most of us resist change if we can.

 

 

Really appreciate the comments. Thanks

 

 

PS - @ cyril7 - "And nor do spark throttle unless you are on a capped plan"

 

They used to throttle, but they changed it quite some time ago. If you go over your allotted bandwidth, they charge you another $5 for 5Gb. Gets expensive really quickly. We got stung last month, hence the re-assessment.

  #2616700 5-Dec-2020 15:06
Re the e-mail, just move to gmail as it's free and permanent. It's a pain in the neck to have a provider-based e-mail.

 

I'm on Unplan using fibre, no issues whatsoever and you only pay for what you use. Makes it easy to budget for...but I don't know if it's available on copper or not.



  #2616703 5-Dec-2020 15:14
quickymart:

 

Re the e-mail, just move to gmail as it's free and permanent. It's a pain in the neck to have a provider-based e-mail.

 

I'm on Unplan using fibre, no issues whatsoever and you only pay for what you use. Makes it easy to budget for...but I don't know if it's available on copper or not.

 

 

Unplan is only available for Wireless or Fibre.

 

 

 

 




  #2616705 5-Dec-2020 15:18
Hi, sorry Giggle you are right, no unplan on xDSL, I stand corrected. As for email, I strongly recommend you move to a free cloud service such as gmail, its an unfortunate thing that so many are stuck on an ISP simply due to an old fashioned practice of ISP providing email, none if few do any more and a good thing too.

 

Cyril

  #2616706 5-Dec-2020 15:22
I wonder how rural OP is and if fixed wireless is an option and if reception is just limited on Spark or not.




  #2616712 5-Dec-2020 16:12
Wireless Broadband (4G) may be an option but can be highly variable depending on signal levels and congestion on that site. If you get good performance on your VDSL, you may want to consider remaining on VDSL. My folks had a wireless broadband connection with Spark that ranged between 100mbps and 0.3mbps dependent on the time of day. During peak times you couldn’t play Netflix without low quality/regular buffering.

When you look at Sparks copper pricing, it isn’t really competitive with 2D:

Spark
$109.99 - unlimited VDSL and standard landline.
Local calling only.

If you wanted to include tollcalls
$123.99

2 Degrees:
$104 - VDSL unlimited and Homeline plus.
INCLUDES national and Aussie landline calls and also a bunch of “smartphone services” that Spark would add further charges on for copper lines (eg. Caller ID, voicemail, call waiting etc).

To round things off, consider looking at Slingshot or Voyager although I suspect the pricing will be very similar.

I personally use 2D for my broadband services (and mobile) and have been very impressed with the accessibility of the contact centres, none of this “digital only” pathways that I’ve run into at Spark (when trying to change something on a Spark Prepaid sim)




  #2616724 5-Dec-2020 17:01
@ cokemaster - well said. Yeah...with Spark we have to pay for all the addons as well - makes it expensive.

 

 

I don't think wireless is for us, as I would have to upgrade everything to include it. Never needed it, so don't need it now :).

 

 

Never had Netflix. I'm old school. Same applies to email - would rather have everything local.

 

 

Really don't want to consider Slingshot (any one use them??) Voyager appears similar to 2D.

 

 

@ quickymart - As above. I'm old school. Like my emails local

 

 

Thanks for the posts

  #2616796 5-Dec-2020 21:49
Local e-mails? As in, .nz? Easy, register a domain name with .nz and you're sorted, no matter who your provider is.

  #2616838 6-Dec-2020 01:42
I wouldn't rule out Slingshot. Up until very recently one of their parent company's alternate brands was a sole copper broadband and homeline service offering.

 

A bit cheeky but you could ask them if they would offer you the same discount for moving over from the competition:
https://slingshot.co.nz/flip 

 

 

 

The landline calling component looks to be a RGW voice service (i.e. plug your phone into back of provided modem type) though, sadly I'm not aware of any providers other than Spark offering Baseband IP voice powered from the cabinet or exchange.

  #2616913 6-Dec-2020 13:04
If you have a super gold card, you will be able to knock a further $5 per month off your landline/broadband connection.

https://sg.2ddiscount.co.nz/




