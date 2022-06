We don't block anything, no. Check your router first. I'm not familiar with the connectivity requirements for an Azure store drive mapping. You may need to setup some port forwarding.

That said, we use CGNAT on individual broadband connections as do many providers, due to IPv4 addresses being an extremely finite resource. Although we go to some lengths to ensure it does not materially impact service, sometimes it can. If you are absolutely sure that your router isn't the problem, you could ask for a static IP address.

But check your router first. Alternatively you could try IPv6.

