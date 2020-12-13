Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Slow page loading
Ropata

318 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


#280415 13-Dec-2020 19:54
Is anyone else having slow page loading today? On fiber in Jville Wgtn here.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73969 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2621022 13-Dec-2020 19:59
I am in Jville, 2degrees, fibre and seems fine.

Do you have specific examples? Is this for every page and site?




Ropata

318 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2621023 13-Dec-2020 20:03
It takes a good 10 - 15 seconds to load a new page. Once I'm on the page, It seems to be fine. It happened a few weeks ago too. All devices are affected. Have reset modem too.

Ropata

318 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2621024 13-Dec-2020 20:09
Just reset again, seems fine now. Have you ever had to reset? I was with Big Pipe before this and never had to reset over 4 years.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73969 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2621025 13-Dec-2020 20:11
No, nothing like this. Are you using their router or something else?




Linux
8991 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2621027 13-Dec-2020 20:17
No issues like you have described

Ropata

318 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2621029 13-Dec-2020 20:30
Yeah, I'm using their router. Seems fine now.

Linux
8991 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2621090 13-Dec-2020 21:10
2degrees DNS or 3rd party?



nztim
2279 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2621103 13-Dec-2020 21:44
by reset do you mean reboot your router?




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

