Is anyone else having slow page loading today? On fiber in Jville Wgtn here.
It takes a good 10 - 15 seconds to load a new page. Once I'm on the page, It seems to be fine. It happened a few weeks ago too. All devices are affected. Have reset modem too.
Just reset again, seems fine now. Have you ever had to reset? I was with Big Pipe before this and never had to reset over 4 years.
No issues like you have described
Yeah, I'm using their router. Seems fine now.
2degrees DNS or 3rd party?
