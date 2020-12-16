Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Very strange DNS issue with new business connection
OmniouS

#280477 16-Dec-2020 18:01
We recently had 2degrees fibre set up in a small remote office down south.

 

 

 

We planned to run the connection for at least 2 weeks via the ISP supplied FRITZ!Box to ensure there were no issues before swapping it out for managed equipment & split tunnel VPN etc.

 

The connection is performing well but we have encountered a strange issue - DNS queries for youtube.com result in 'server error' or timeouts.

 

This behaviour is observed on multiple devices, including Windows laptops, Android phones, tablets and TVs. It's also interesting that changing DNS servers on devices to 8.8.8.8/1.1.1.1/9.9.9.9 makes no difference.

 

If we connect those same devices to Voda/Spark 4G, everything is fine. If we connect the laptops to our split tunnel corporate VPN on Fritzbox wifi, there are no issues with that either as queries for youtube.com are returned via our corporate VPN DNS servers.

 

Youtube works on the one Apple device that we have tested but I believe that's due to iOS14 using DNS over TLS by default.

 

 

 

During the course of troubleshooting with the support team, the public IP was changed, IPv6 was disabled temporarily, and the router was factory reset among other things.

 

nslookup/dig and equivalents were used to test. Does anyone know if it's possible to run a DNS host record query directly on the Fritzbox?

 

 

 

At this point, it seems like it could be an issue with the router, or something further upstream. We have arranged to supply our replacement equipment ahead of schedule to see if that will make a difference.

 

There is also an ISP web filter set on the connection. I asked about this and the support guys didn't think it could be the cause - is this correct? I might see if they will temporarily disable it to test as well.

 

 

 

 

 

 

RunningMan
  #2622980 16-Dec-2020 18:24
The web filter intercepting DNS queries would be high on the list of things to rule in or out.

OmniouS

  #2622999 16-Dec-2020 19:21
I just got off the phone with support - good quick call. They are going to remove the web filter tomorrow morning.

 

 

 

I did some more testing, and DNS responses for dodgy domains are changed to '123.255.8.146' which redirects to the following publicly accessible page: https://secure.2degreesbroadband.co.nz/public/c/blocked

 

DNS responses are modified regardless of the external DNS server used. This leads me to believe that the filter is a likely culprit

 

 

 

 

OmniouS

  #2623243 17-Dec-2020 12:36
It was confirmed that the content filter was unintentionally blocking YouTube. Strange that DNS queries were blocked outright, instead of returning the IP address of the block page like we see with dodgy domains.

 

We'll keep the filter off and will use our gear to block dodgy sites instead for now.

 


What would be nice to have is the ability to turn it on and off from the web portal, and/or the ability to add custom exceptions as well.

