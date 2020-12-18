outdoorsnz

Wondering if anyone @2degrees broadband can help me cut through some red tape?

I'm wanting to get @Chorusnz out to connect a new house build copper service lead that was broken by our contractor.

Got the new connection completed on the 7th of Dec and started the process for getting chorus out on the 8th of Dec for the new service lead wiring as advised to do in that order.

Seems the order for new service lead got cancelled at least once, and put on hold a number of times due to staff adding comments. Apparently this pauses the application. I'm now to scared to ring as that will delay things!

I don't really understand why it is taking so long for a new service lead order to get into the Chorus system. All they need to do is join two ends of cable. If I asked for a new connection, it is put through straight away.

Is anyone able to help me on this? How have others got on in this situation? Thanks