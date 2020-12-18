Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees Provisioning Delays
outdoorsnz

326 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280500 18-Dec-2020 11:36
Send private message

Wondering if anyone @2degrees broadband can help me cut through some red tape?

 

I'm wanting to get @Chorusnz out to connect a new house build copper service lead that was broken by our contractor.

 

Got the new connection completed on the 7th of Dec and started the process for getting chorus out on the 8th of Dec for the new service lead wiring as advised to do in that order.

 

Seems the order for new service lead got cancelled at least once, and put on hold a number of times due to staff adding comments. Apparently this pauses the application. I'm now to scared to ring as that will delay things!

 

I don't really understand why it is taking so long for a new service lead order to get into the Chorus system. All they need to do is join two ends of cable. If I asked for a new connection, it is put through straight away.

 

Is anyone able to help me on this? How have others got on in this situation? Thanks

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
Linux
9000 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2623831 18-Dec-2020 11:45
Send private message

@ChorusNZ I reckon could add some value here

outdoorsnz

326 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2623834 18-Dec-2020 12:05
Send private message

Linux:

 

@ChorusNZ I reckon could add some value here

 

 

Only if 2degrees put the order through... That is the hold up.

Chorusnz
396 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus NZ

  #2623885 18-Dec-2020 12:39
Send private message

Hey outdoorsnz,

 

 

 

I've just checked your address again as per the info in our private chat and there is no new request from 2 Degrees yet. it will be worth chasing them again.

 

 

 

Cheers. ^DR



outdoorsnz

326 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2623944 18-Dec-2020 15:03
Send private message

Chorusnz:

 

Hey outdoorsnz,

 

 

 

I've just checked your address again as per the info in our private chat and there is no new request from 2 Degrees yet. it will be worth chasing them again.

 

 

 

Cheers. ^DR

 

 

Thanks ^DR. I've given up and accepted it won't happen anytime soon. There seems to be a brick wall at 2degrees which you can't get through to.

 

Is it possible to arrange this direct?

quickymart
8778 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2623958 18-Dec-2020 15:34
Send private message

Nope, 2degrees needs to send the request/update to Chorus.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 