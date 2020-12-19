Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New fibre 900/400 connection limited to 100mbit download [upload seems normal]
#280509 19-Dec-2020 00:09
Was with 2degress in a previous residence on their 1Gb connection - speeds were fine and normal.

 

Moved house and my new fibre connection was finally installed on 15/12 (after months of waiting)

 

Testing over the last few days have seen download cap out at 100 Mbit/s but my upload range from 200-400 Mbit/s (via multiple sources)

 

The was the same over LAN or via 2.4 and 5 GHZ wireless (with upload fluctuating).

 

I'm using the same hardware/software/cables from previous residence

 

  • Router : Fritzbox 7490
  • Cat 6 cable directly from router to laptop with 1 Gbps enabled ports (as used previously)

Router was factory reset during Chorus setup, on latest firmware and settings looks correct (power saving, login etc).

 

  • Manually changed the downstream/upstream to 1000 Mbit/s

ONT is Chorus Model Type 300 - all important lights are green.

 


Tested a direct connect from ONT to my laptop and it's showing a 1 Gbps connection in details (same as when connected to router).

 

Completed multiple power cycles of router and ONT with no change to speed.

 

Spoke to 2degress earlier and then confirmed I'm on the correct plan (900/400).

 

 

 

Any ideas? I'm thinking it's QOS limiting my connection but wanted to check here for any ideas before going through the fun with 2Degress support.

  #2624162 19-Dec-2020 01:23
There have been a number of previous occasions where the provisioning was not done properly and this was the result.  But it can also be that the provisioning is on its way through the system and it will be fixed in a few hours.  If it is still stuck at 100 Mbit/s tomorrow, then call 2Degrees and ask them to check.

  #2624200 19-Dec-2020 08:33
It’s entirely common that the speed boost doesn’t work until the job is closed and billed. That should be pretty quick but this time of year, I would call them and get the QoS profile updated manually - that will increase the speed immediately (may require the modem to resync).
Note, this only impacts download speed - the upload should be at your maximum.

  #2624217 19-Dec-2020 09:34
some ISP's dont provision full speed from the get go they wait till the job is closed off before you will get full speed.

 

i wouldbt be paying the full bill if this were the case as its not what you are paying for.

 

maybe something the com com should be looking into.



  #2624263 19-Dec-2020 09:49
Seems to be a common issue with 2degrees. I was with them on the 100mbps plan and upgraded to gigabit. Was notified that the upgrade was complete. Like you, I was getting great upload but limited to 100mbps download.

A call to 2Degrees support, and the flick of a button their end, gigabit down almost immediately.

  #2624276 19-Dec-2020 11:18
Thanks for the replies. Was still same this morning.

 

Rang through to the technical support this morning and they confirmed I was on the wrong profile still (even though someone else yesterday stated the opposite)

 

5 minutes later, they said I should be good to go and a quick download speed is upwards of 600 Mbit/s.

 

 

 

Annoying that I had ring up to force this to happen manually but glad to be sorted.

  #2624286 19-Dec-2020 12:19
I also had the exact issue when switching to 2D too. Only way to resolve was Helpdesk. Fortunately it’s been a one time thing and hasn’t come back. Did also have some teething issues with the static IP not being assigned as well but was sorted quickly via Helpdesk.




