Was with 2degress in a previous residence on their 1Gb connection - speeds were fine and normal.

Moved house and my new fibre connection was finally installed on 15/12 (after months of waiting)

Testing over the last few days have seen download cap out at 100 Mbit/s but my upload range from 200-400 Mbit/s (via multiple sources)

The was the same over LAN or via 2.4 and 5 GHZ wireless (with upload fluctuating).

I'm using the same hardware/software/cables from previous residence

Router : Fritzbox 7490

Cat 6 cable directly from router to laptop with 1 Gbps enabled ports (as used previously)

Router was factory reset during Chorus setup, on latest firmware and settings looks correct (power saving, login etc).

Manually changed the downstream/upstream to 1000 Mbit/s

ONT is Chorus Model Type 300 - all important lights are green.



Tested a direct connect from ONT to my laptop and it's showing a 1 Gbps connection in details (same as when connected to router).

Completed multiple power cycles of router and ONT with no change to speed.

Spoke to 2degress earlier and then confirmed I'm on the correct plan (900/400).

Any ideas? I'm thinking it's QOS limiting my connection but wanted to check here for any ideas before going through the fun with 2Degress support.