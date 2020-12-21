morganbrowne

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees2degrees customer care over the Christmas period
#280532 21-Dec-2020 14:06
Hi everyone

 

Just a heads up that at 2degrees, our 100% Kiwi based team are on the phones, Facebook and Twitter from 8am-10pm every day, including Christmas, if you have any questions or if you need any help :) 

 

I'll be on break until Jan 6, but you can get in touch with us here on GZ by DMing the 2degrees Customer Care account. They'll be happy to take care of you if you need it.

 

Have a great Christmas break and thanks for all of the discussions and questions this year. It's great being able to connect here on GZ.

 

Cheers,




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 
I'm in the comms team. If you would love some help from our 100% Kiwi-based customer care team, please call them on 0800 022 022. 

  #2624975 21-Dec-2020 14:07
Nice work 2D!!




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations for the "I drive an old Volvo" fund...

