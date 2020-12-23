Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Very slow speeds (Microsoft Flight Simulator)
genegeney

25 posts

Geek


#280564 23-Dec-2020 20:41
Send private message

Hey all,

 

I'm trying to download a 14GB update to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 and I'm only getting 30mpbs download speeds on my 2degrees gigabit connection.  Looks like the download target is 13.107.246.13 and a tracert shows:

 

Tracing route to 13.107.246.13 over a maximum of 30 hops

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  secure.templum.nz [192.168.1.1]
  2     1 ms     1 ms     1 ms  65.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.65]
  3    12 ms    12 ms    12 ms  snap1.ape.nzix.net [192.203.154.120]
  4    13 ms    13 ms    14 ms  microsoft1.ape.nzix.net [192.203.154.162]
  5    13 ms    13 ms    12 ms  tor3.akl30r3a.msedge.net [104.44.212.162]
  6     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  7    13 ms    13 ms    13 ms  13.107.246.13

 

Trace complete.

 

I've ran a couple of SpeedTests and I nearly max out the connection when using ACSData is Wellington (I'm in Upper Hutt) but am only getting 150mbps up and down to Auckland and 60mbps up and down to Sydney.  

 

Any ideas?  Seems like I'm constantly butting up against routing and peering issues since moving to New Zealand.  In the UK, I had a 300mbps connection and pretty much anything I downloaded would max it out.  Don't mean to whinge but it's a bit frustrating.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10986 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2626034 23-Dec-2020 21:00
Send private message

There is nothing wrong.

 

Microsoft Flight Simulator is just slow to download. Basically it downloads a whole bunch of smaller files then extracts instead of a larger archive (like Steam for example does) so your connection doesn't get enough time to "ramp up" - It doesn't matter what connection you're on or where you are in the world and is a very common complaint on Reddit. Just background it and be patient. Also it may be a bit worse currently as Microsoft have just released a massive patch.

 

 

Also, make sure you're using 2degrees DNS servers.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
genegeney

25 posts

Geek


  #2626035 23-Dec-2020 21:02
Send private message

OK thanks - I'll be patient.  Shame Microsoft don't allow you to skip an update and download it over night.

 

I guess my poor performance to Auckland and Sydney are coincidental then and not related to FS2020.

Linux
9016 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2626037 23-Dec-2020 21:07
Send private message

This is the issue when end users start getting much faster internet connections, They think the complete internet should run at max line speed

 

FYI not directed at the OP



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10986 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2626039 23-Dec-2020 21:10
Send private message

What poor performance to Sydney?

 

 

The performance problems you're seeing are most certainly on your end. Are you using WiFi or Ethernet? What router are you using? What operating system? You need to provide more information.

 

Also read this sticky: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=239862




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

genegeney

25 posts

Geek


  #2626041 23-Dec-2020 21:12
Send private message

The 60mbps SpeedTest result I mention in my OP, where I also explained I'm connected directly to my router using an ethernet cable :)  I run pfSense and it's humming along nicely so I don't think the issue is at my end.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10986 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2626042 23-Dec-2020 21:16
Send private message

If you're using Windows read and follow this: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=280400&page_no=1#2620745

 

Also try booting your computer into Linux and testing under that. PFSense is also single-threaded on PPPoE so if you've got a weaker CPU in your router then this will be impacting your internet.

 

Also no need to quote the post above yours.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

genegeney

25 posts

Geek


  #2626043 23-Dec-2020 21:18
Send private message

I know you're only trying to help, but you need to read my OP properly.  I can pretty much max out my connection on a SpeedTest to ACSData in Wellington....so it's nothing to do with my setup.  I get 150mbps up and down to Auckland, on a SpeedTest, and only 60mbps up and down to Sydney.

 

https://www.speedtest.net/my-result/d/c6df2fe0-8e32-44f8-b7f4-b3d66a80ca40

 

https://www.speedtest.net/my-result/d/2409163d-df50-4084-b595-05a43744a5fd 



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10986 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2626044 23-Dec-2020 21:20
Send private message

I did read the OP - try my suggestions please especially the following:

 

Command / Powershell in administrator mode:

 

netsh int tcp set global autotuninglevel=normal

 

Reboot

 

... You've given very little information to go by also.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

genegeney

25 posts

Geek


  #2626047 23-Dec-2020 21:26
Send private message

Yeah I already have that setting configured.  I'm confused at your troubleshooting here...I can max out my connection when running a SpeedTest against ACSData in Wellington.  The issue is with Sydney and Auckland.  If the problem was with my setup, I'd be having consistent issues across the board.  Sorry to be blunt but I run pfsense, have a CCNA (though it's a few years old now and I'm out of practice) so not your average Joe internet user complaining about speed or expecting unreasonable things.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10986 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2626048 23-Dec-2020 21:35
Send private message

I could max out the connection to ACSData also when I was having the exact same problem as you - furthermore, I am also Cisco CCNA certified also a bunch of other qualifications under my belt. If you're going to post on here with a problem then be prepared to do some troubleshooting. Trust me, I've both experienced the same problem as you in regards to speed up to Auckland, over to Sydney etc and I am also based in Wellington also.

 

So, if you have not run that command and rebooted then do it now. In all these cases it has seriously fixed the problem (see my post I referenced above also).

 

Also, if you've seriously run that command (and not just saying you did) and it didn't resolve your issue then create an Ubuntu boot USB and test under there.

 

These are all troubleshooting steps you should follow to eliminate local software issues etc because I highly doubt it is your ISP here. Feel free to prove me wrong.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

genegeney

25 posts

Geek


  #2626049 23-Dec-2020 21:38
Send private message

OK, but hopefully you can see my point regarding the logic?  More than happy to do some troubleshooting - no problem with that and I appreciate your help. 

 

Yup, I've already ran that command and rebooted - I ran it when I first installed Flight Simulator 2020 some months ago as it was one of Microsoft's suggested tweaks.  

 

I'll create the Ubuntu USB stick and try the SpeedTest there and will report back.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10986 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2626051 23-Dec-2020 21:45
Send private message

There has been a recent Windows Update (or driver update) that has caused this to revert back for many people including myself - if you've got a Realtek network card it has likely happened to you also. May require being re-run and another reboot if you have not done it right now.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

MaxineN
1038 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2626053 23-Dec-2020 21:49
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

I did read the OP - try my suggestions please especially the following:

 

Command / Powershell in administrator mode:

 

netsh int tcp set global autotuninglevel=normal

 

Reboot

 

... You've given very little information to go by also.

 

 

 

 

Can vouch this did something quite magical and Michael was very right to point out that this could be a solution.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

genegeney

25 posts

Geek


  #2626054 23-Dec-2020 21:53
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

There has been a recent Windows Update (or driver update) that has caused this to revert back for many people including myself - if you've got a Realtek network card it has likely happened to you also. May require being re-run and another reboot if you have not done it right now.

 

 

 

 

My apologies, seems it had reverted back for me too.  Now I'm getting the right SpeedTest results for Auckland and Sydney.  I really cannot fathom the logic - why was there no problem to a Wellington server?  Surely that setting should've affected all my traffic?  Pleased it's now working, but very confused!

genegeney

25 posts

Geek


  #2626056 23-Dec-2020 21:58
Send private message

Should also say thank you for your help Michael - Merry Christmas.

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 