Hey all,

I'm trying to download a 14GB update to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 and I'm only getting 30mpbs download speeds on my 2degrees gigabit connection. Looks like the download target is 13.107.246.13 and a tracert shows:

Tracing route to 13.107.246.13 over a maximum of 30 hops

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms secure.templum.nz [192.168.1.1]

2 1 ms 1 ms 1 ms 65.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.65]

3 12 ms 12 ms 12 ms snap1.ape.nzix.net [192.203.154.120]

4 13 ms 13 ms 14 ms microsoft1.ape.nzix.net [192.203.154.162]

5 13 ms 13 ms 12 ms tor3.akl30r3a.msedge.net [104.44.212.162]

6 * * * Request timed out.

7 13 ms 13 ms 13 ms 13.107.246.13

Trace complete.

I've ran a couple of SpeedTests and I nearly max out the connection when using ACSData is Wellington (I'm in Upper Hutt) but am only getting 150mbps up and down to Auckland and 60mbps up and down to Sydney.

Any ideas? Seems like I'm constantly butting up against routing and peering issues since moving to New Zealand. In the UK, I had a 300mbps connection and pretty much anything I downloaded would max it out. Don't mean to whinge but it's a bit frustrating.