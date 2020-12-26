I have a friend residing in Hokatika who lost broadband and Cell phone yesterday (Xmas Day) for a number of hours, he had tried to find out why, with no luck, however through his other communication sources he heard that a Farmer ? had dug up a fibre cable and there was a two hour wait for technicians to arrive from Christchurch.

The query is, why was this not mentioned on 2degrees fault page, and why was the news media so quite, if it had been a larger population area it would have made Headlines.

There was another service Provider involved which showed no problems.