Intermittent issue receiving SMS messages Oppo A5 2020
#280627 30-Dec-2020 11:59
The family is all on prepay 2Degrees. We have a mixture of phones, but one has an annoying problem. It is an Oppo A5 2020. All family phones get 'standardised' with Microsoft Launcher, and the default messaging app is replaced with the generic Google Messages app. The issue is sometimes the Oppo fails to receive SMS messages. I haven't managed to manually reproduce the issue, but it has happened numerous times. I suspect it's when the phone hasn't received a message for a while, though as I can't reproduce the issue I can't be 100% sure.

 

As we are all on 2Degrees I can't be sure if other providers show the issue too. Unless someone said something we wouldn't know.

 

The SIM did not present this issue in the previous phone. On the sending phone there is no indication that the message has not been delivered. On the Oppo, the message never appears.

 

 

 

Any suggestions as to what might be going on here?

 

 







  #2628128 30-Dec-2020 16:18
Is the phone able to place/receive a phone call when this happens?




  #2628172 30-Dec-2020 17:45
Thanks for the reply. Because I can't reproduce it in a controlled manner I can't say for sure. Because I don't trust the phone I have however made a follow up phone call within 30 minutes and found that the message hasn't been received, but the call has connected, they haven't moved within that time though.







  #2628200 30-Dec-2020 20:02
I had a problem with a test phone once that was caused by calls coming in and the phone having problems dropping to 3G for the call and disconnecting from the network instead of recovering, so no SMS (or calls) after that. If no calls came the phone received SMS OK but as soon as a call came in things stopped.

This required a firmware update to fix. But it is hard to diagnose.




  #2628233 30-Dec-2020 21:46
I have a feeling that the phone is sleeping the Google messages app. Have you looked at the battery optimisations per app and see if it's sleeping it?
I've had this issue with another app where Gmail refused to do any notifi unless the phone was actually awake. Sadly since Gmail was a system app we had to switch my fiancee over to Spark mail app and disable the battery optimisations.
This was on an Oppo A72




  #2628235 30-Dec-2020 21:56
They have good battery stats. 

 

But their optimisations to reach them are ruthless!

 

(Huawei has started to implement a re-hash to keep older model batteries going as long as they promised too)

  #2630643 5-Jan-2021 12:46
@gbwelly could you please check this post and confirm what software version you have on your phone, please?




  #2630822 5-Jan-2021 19:54
@gbwelly By any chance you have "Chat Feature" on with Google Messaging App? I've experienced some issue receiving SMS in the past with it turned on with older phones that have its very own messaging app. Have it disabled and see if that helped. Otherwise, delete Google Messaging App and see if the problem persists with the default messaging app. It could be a conflict or something on the background.

 

On the newer OPPO devices, Google Messages is the default SMS app and not seeing the same issue.



  #2630829 5-Jan-2021 20:21
@und3f you had my hopes up, but chat wasn't enabled for messages on the phone
@freitasm it is CPH1931NZ_11_C.81







