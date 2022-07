Yep. I’m finding the LG TV C8 to be crappy with Netflix connection - I’m on wifi 2.4 GHz as the 5GHz crapped out on my C8.

In Netflix under help, check Network settings, was getting a crappy 0.126 Mbps.

Power TV off and then back on and I’m getting 53.39 Mbps.

‘Seems to be if leave screen so it does fireworks display screen saver, the network speed just craps out.

I’m on 2degrees fibre 200/100, though at moment it is looking like to me the TV is at fault. Maybe something wrong with update on TV that added airplay 2.

At the moment LG is not on my next TV to buy list.