A friend of mine has a two story house, with the Fritzbox 7490 not providing good WiFi everywhere. PB Tech recommended an Orbi which cost $678, which looks like a good device generally. Typically the Orbi would replace the Fritzbox. However, my friend uses a Fritz phone with the Fritzbox plugged into her home phone system so looks like they might need to use the Orbi in AP mode. This tutorial from Netgear says that you can't use the app to manage the Orbi, so you probably lose many of the advanced features.
Questions:
- Can you use the 2degrees phone service with the Orbi directly?
- Is there an alternative way to set the Orbi up, keep the advanced features, and the 2degrees phone service? Or does it have to be set up in WAP mode?
- Should my friend just return the Orbi for something else? If so, what? I'd have thought a powerline network product with a WAP built into the client would do the job fine for less than $200. Given PBTech recommended a product that's not suitable I think they should be able to return it under consumer guarantees. They'd rather not bother returning it.