Hi GZ Family,
Just a heads up after getting an unexpected text message on one of my local families phones in the last few days....
After looking deeply into my spam folder I have found a notice from mid November about the $49.95 plan being retired and that I will be upgraded to a plan with "heaps more data".
The old plan at $49.95 had unlimited text/calling and 2.5 gig data that rolls over.
The new auto offered plan is $55 and as above but with 10gb of roll over data. (2D will discount this plan for 6 months by $5)
However interestingly enough there is a plan now available at $40 p/m with ... unlimited calls and txt and 4gb of roll over data. IE a saving of $9.95 per month over the old plan (~$15 over the new plan) with an additional 2gb of data (per phone).
Have no issue with plans being retired; The fact I missed the email in the first place etc or that 2D are a business and do in fact need to make money.... but I do think its a little on the nose to auto up sell to a plan that will end up costing ~5% more than the original plan when there is a more comparable plan directly available (that would save ~10%) seems downright unbearable ;-D
Another clanger from the email was a line about the loss of any discounts going forward when this plan change is introduced, will work through those with 2D soon as those do make a significant difference to my total bill. If 2D moved forward with the changes they have suggested and I don't do anything my final total monthly spend goes up ~45%
Keep an eye out - Fighting for fair
Lee
P.S - just to keep things simple and factual ...... current costs ~$170 per month, new cost due to changes $~245 per month on proposed changes.