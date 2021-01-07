Update time ... and unfortunately its not good (for me).

Things went along swimmingly on the 17th/18th with both automated an manual text messages from 2 Degrees team members and I think I even missed a call at one point from someone on their normal 0800 number. Had a quick look in the normal app and yes everyone was on their new plans as needed; Fantastic.

Then it got a little interesting .....

Youngest family member, Miss 14 decided to go to the movies as popcorn at home is not as nice as from the local Hoyts. After the movie tried to ring to ask to be picked up. No outbound calling allowed. Queue teen technology issues.

Fortunately she was with friends who had phones that worked, but would have been a little more upsetting to her if it happened to be a more urgent situation or she was alone etc.

Was told of this "drama / world ending issue" later that afternoon, so had another look in the app to discover that the share anything addon pack had disappeared between my phone and that phone. Tried a few times but via the app I was not able to add it back in. with some rather interesting error messages appearing in the app, So then I started on my ~50 min call to the call centre team (round 1).

Got a fantastic team member (really was) who did her best to work out what was going on. I managed to drive from one side of Auckland to the other (long ways) before she was finally able to add the share pack back in. This made Miss 14 happy again.

So I happened to ask what the total cost of my account on the new plans would be in my up coming end of the month bill. Little bit of maths later ~$220 was the sum the 2D Team member got with the best mental gymnastics available while the accounting system was driving her up the wall. She was actually genuinely upset and frustrated with the system she was dealing with, and so apologetic to me each time she needed to put me on hold etc. In the end she asked that I ring another day in the morning when the billing system usally works better than in the afternoon/evening (volume of calls and number of lookups maybe?!?!)

Round 2

Rang back 2 days later, did another ~40 mins on the CSR train was told that as the plans I had been on and I choose to move to had been retired this was the new costs and that was about it.

Round 3

Had another spare hour or so (again drive across Auckland) so decided to try my luck again. Rang in to ask again about the account the missing loyalty discounts and see if there is anything more suitable to try and bring the total cost of the account back down to the ~$170 level.

Quick answer, small discount given to make the invoice ~$200, but beyond that no way of getting back down to the same costs as before without reducing services below what I was being offered before the plans where retired.

Oh well .....

So .. more things I have learnt

1. When plans change, any associated packs fall off and might be broken in some way.

2. I have moved from ~$170 per month to ~$240 per month because 2 degrees is giving me a better deal after they retired my plans ... somehow!?!

3. After looking at the auto allocated plans, more cost effective plans are available, but still result in a $220 total cost.

4. This month I have has some discounts added to reduce the invoice now due to a fantastic $30 more than I was spending last month (account invoice ~$200).

5. $200 invoice is not the ~$155 I was promised .....

So after MANY years as a happy 2D customer and with a little over 400 phones connected to their system (business), Im in the position of having to look outside the foxhole. So im open to ideas from the GZ family :-D