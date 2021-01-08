Hi All,

I finally had some spare time to replace my Fritzbox with a Ubiquiti EdgeRouter X. There was noting wrong with the Fritz, they perform exceedingly well and i'm a huge fan, however I wanted a bit more insight and control over my internet connection.



Thanks @michaelmurfy for the creation of your guide (https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=205740). It didn't save me from headaches, however it was useful as was your assistance! For the average joe with one CGNAT/Dynamic/Static IP address, setup is relatively painless. I have a few more things at home, so .... it took me some time.

Edge Router Main page - Status

Traffic Analysis page



To take things a little further - Having a device that also has SNMP is awesome, if you have some time, there's a great Grafana Dashboard (https://grafana.com/grafana/dashboards/1756) that provides a bunch more insight at a glance.

















