Finally installed my EdgeRouter ....
NickMack

#280766 8-Jan-2021 19:42
Hi All,

 

I finally had some spare time to replace my Fritzbox with a Ubiquiti EdgeRouter X. There was noting wrong with the Fritz, they perform exceedingly well and i'm a huge fan, however I wanted a bit more insight and control over my internet connection. 

 


Thanks @michaelmurfy for the creation of your guide (https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=205740). It didn't save me from headaches, however it was useful as was your assistance! For the average joe with one CGNAT/Dynamic/Static IP address, setup is relatively painless. I have a few more things at home, so .... it took me some time.

 

Edge Router Main page - Status

 

 

Traffic Analysis page

 

 


To take things a little further - Having a device that also has SNMP is awesome, if you have some time, there's a great Grafana Dashboard (https://grafana.com/grafana/dashboards/1756) that provides a bunch more insight at a glance.

 







   




Jiriteach
  #2632577 8-Jan-2021 19:50
Nice! I recently switched from my FB to an EdgeRouter 4 for exactly the same reason.
Was relatively simple to setup and I have core configs now making it easier to just restore. Also have IPSec VPN terminating onto the ER4. I did try OpenVPN but performance is limited.

How are you finding the gig speeds on the ERX? I assume you have HW offloading enabled else your speeds wouldn’t be very high.

I notice from your screenshot that the MTU for your PPPoe connection is 1500. Should be 1492

I’m using Paessler PRTG to graph all of my stats from the ER4.
Awesome devices.

OmniouS
  #2632598 8-Jan-2021 21:30
Jiriteach: Nice! I recently switched from my FB to an EdgeRouter 4 for exactly the same reason.
Was relatively simple to setup and I have core configs now making it easier to just restore. Also have IPSec VPN terminating onto the ER4. I did try OpenVPN but performance is limited.

How are you finding the gig speeds on the ERX? I assume you have HW offloading enabled else your speeds wouldn’t be very high.

I notice from your screenshot that the MTU for your PPPoe connection is 1500. Should be 1492

I’m using Paessler PRTG to graph all of my stats from the ER4.
Awesome devices.

 

 

 

2degrees supports mini jumbo frames which enables the use of the 1500 MTU. The parent interface MTUs are set to 1508 to allow for this.

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
  #2632602 8-Jan-2021 21:40
I really need to get around to setting up Grafana and some network monitoring. Have got way too much on my job list currently.

But looks good!

@Jiriteach I configure Routers like this on 2degrees due to the support of baby jumbo frames. Means you don’t need to enable clamping etc.




Jiriteach
  #2632604 8-Jan-2021 21:43
Ah! Good to know. 

 

Thanks @OmniouS and @michaelmurfy

networkn
  #2632618 8-Jan-2021 22:33
So a $99 device that does all that and will route Gbit? Seems almost too good to be true :)

 

 

NickMack

  #2632624 8-Jan-2021 22:57
networkn:

 

So a $99 device that does all that and will route Gbit? Seems almost too good to be true :)

 

 

 

 

Correct... :-)




Linux
  #2632627 8-Jan-2021 23:39
networkn:

 

So a $99 device that does all that and will route Gbit? Seems almost too good to be true :)

 

 

Was thinking the same thing!



NickMack

  #2632641 9-Jan-2021 06:42
Linux:

networkn:


So a $99 device that does all that and will route Gbit? Seems almost too good to be true :)



Was thinking the same thing!



:-)

Hiya @Linux,

If you are currently using your Fritz for wifi/2d home phone (personally I use Unifi for wifi) you can simply setup the Fritz in ip client mode and continue to use it for those services. (For home phone you will need to allow port 5060 tcp/udp to the Fritz or ata for voip to work).

Nick




Jiriteach
  #2632642 9-Jan-2021 06:47
Just a quick question on the MTU/MSS for 2degrees - 

@OmniouS @michaelmurfy @NickMack

Didn't realise that MTU should be 1500. I've had mine at 1492.
So the recommended for a 2degrees 1gig connection is - 

 

Set the MTU to 1508 on the main Ethernet interface going to your ONT
Set the MTU to 1500 on the PPPoE interface
Set the MTU to 1500 on every other interface

 

Disable MSS clamping? There was a default value set but had no interface set. Should this be disabled?

 

My speeds are 910+ so no noticable difference.

 

Thanks

Goosey
  #2632647 9-Jan-2021 07:27
Interesting and motivating ! 

 

anyone know what I need to update the VF ultrahub for use soley for telephone?

 

Is the same port mentioned above need to be given access on the ER?

Linux
  #2632687 9-Jan-2021 10:43
@NickMack What is a home phone? I have the FB 7590

NickMack

  #2632689 9-Jan-2021 10:49
Linux: @NickMack What is a home phone? I have the FB 7590


Ha, and same.




hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
  #2632881 9-Jan-2021 17:43
Those things sure run quite heavy on the memory and cpu for routing bugger all though!




NickMack

  #2632902 9-Jan-2021 18:51
hio77:

Those things sure run quite heavy on the memory and cpu for routing bugger all though!



So far my impressions are nothing but glowing....




michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
  #2632904 9-Jan-2021 19:13
Got to remember also the Edgerouter X is TINY and yet can do all this. It is also a rather low spec device. The Edgerouter 4 is far more capable again but also 3x the cost.

This is why I’ve always liked the Ubiquiti router platform. It works well for the price.




