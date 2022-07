Looking at putting Rural Broadband in at the Bach at Opito Bay in the Coromandel.

There is an existing Vodafone tower that I know offers RBI, and I can see a new 2D tower went live in June 2020 (https://gis.geek.nz/map/celltowers/location/xydlmoay), however, the 2D coverage map isn't showing any coverage.

Does 2D RBI work on the RCG sites? or only on their own network? or is the 2D coverage map just not showing the new site?

Anyone able to shed any light (from 2D or otherwise?)