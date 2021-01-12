WoodyThemMilkMan:

If you have used your own modem you will need to make sure your modem is configured

here is the info from the 2degrees BYOD help page

When you connect your own Modem, you will need to enter some 2degrees settings to connect to the internet. These settings are different if you have an ADSL, VDSL, or Fibre connection.



If you have an ADSL connection, use these settings:

- Username: Your username@snap.net.nz

- Password: The password you chose at sign up.

- Encapsulation: PPPoA / VC-MUX

- VPI: 0

- VCI: 100



If you have a VDSL connection, use these settings:

- Username: Your username@snap.net.nz

- Password: The password you chose at sign up.

- Encapsulation: PPPoE

- VLAN ID: 10

- VPI: 0

- VCI: 110



If you have a Fibre connection, use these settings:

- Username: Your username@snap.net.nz

- Password: The password you chose at sign up.

- Encapsulation: PPPoE

- VLAN ID: 10

If you need help setting up your own modem, we recommend that you contact the modem manufacturer so they can help you with the setup, or take a 2degrees modem instead.