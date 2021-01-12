Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Switched ISP from Stuff to 2Degrees. Need help with setup please!
WoodyThemMilkMan

#280810 12-Jan-2021 09:43
Hi all. Hopefully this is the right place for this topic. Overnight we switched from Stuff Fibre to 2 degrees, and woke up to no internet. I have tried troubleshooting this with the 2degrees support team, but as I am not using one of their routers they were not able to help. The router I am using is an Asus RT-AC58U AC1300. 

 

 

 

Support confirmed I am plugged into the correct port on the ONT, but for some reason the WAN light won't come on on the router. Is that enough to go off to help me troubleshoot?

pwner
2degrees

  #2634090 12-Jan-2021 09:50
If you have used your own modem you will need to make sure your modem is configured 

 

here is the info from the 2degrees BYOD help page

 

When you connect your own Modem, you will need to enter some 2degrees settings to connect to the internet. These settings are different if you have an ADSL, VDSL, or Fibre connection.

If you have an ADSL connection, use these settings:
- Username: Your username@snap.net.nz
- Password: The password you chose at sign up.
- Encapsulation: PPPoA / VC-MUX
- VPI: 0
- VCI: 100

If you have a VDSL connection, use these settings:
- Username: Your username@snap.net.nz
- Password: The password you chose at sign up.
- Encapsulation: PPPoE
- VLAN ID: 10
- VPI: 0
- VCI: 110

If you have a Fibre connection, use these settings:
- Username: Your username@snap.net.nz
- Password: The password you chose at sign up.
- Encapsulation: PPPoE
- VLAN ID: 10

 

If you need help setting up your own modem, we recommend that you contact the modem manufacturer so they can help you with the setup, or take a 2degrees modem instead.




cyril7
  #2634091 12-Jan-2021 09:50
Hi, try plugging a laptop into the correct port, does the link come up (dont worry about the ability of the connection to complete due to lack of vlan etc) if the link comes up then goes off after a short while, or never comes up then it may mean the connection has not yet been provisioned.

 

Cyril

djtOtago
  #2634093 12-Jan-2021 09:57
Have a look at https://www.pbtech.co.nz/ASUSISPSettings#SparkRTAC

 

 



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2634096 12-Jan-2021 10:05
WoodyThemMilkMan:

 

Hi all. Hopefully this is the right place for this topic. Overnight we switched from Stuff Fibre to 2 degrees, and woke up to no internet. I have tried troubleshooting this with the 2degrees support team, but as I am not using one of their routers they were not able to help. The router I am using is an Asus RT-AC58U AC1300. 

 

Support confirmed I am plugged into the correct port on the ONT, but for some reason the WAN light won't come on on the router. Is that enough to go off to help me troubleshoot?

 

 

Check the configuration above. 

 

Do you have it configured for PPPOE with your new 2degrees credentials? Do you have it setup to VLAN ID 10?




WoodyThemMilkMan

  #2634102 12-Jan-2021 10:18
Thanks for the replies all. I think I just need to find out my 2degrees credentials then I will be set. Will report back after I sort them out

WoodyThemMilkMan

  #2634107 12-Jan-2021 10:26
Sorted after getting my 2degrees credentials. Thanks all for your help

