WoodyThemMilkMan:

Hi all. Hopefully this is the right place for this topic. Overnight we switched from Stuff Fibre to 2 degrees, and woke up to no internet. I have tried troubleshooting this with the 2degrees support team, but as I am not using one of their routers they were not able to help. The router I am using is an Asus RT-AC58U AC1300.
Support confirmed I am plugged into the correct port on the ONT, but for some reason the WAN light won't come on on the router. Is that enough to go off to help me troubleshoot?