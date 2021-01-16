MichaelNZ:

I'd like to know which cellular bands 2degrees is currently using. I have searched and the only info I could find was unofficial and possibly not up to date. Thanks.
Linux: 700Mhz 4G & 3G 900Mhz and 4G 900Mhz 3G 2100Mhz
Thanks for that. Any idea what their 700Mhz (presume B28) coverage is like?
Taken from https://halberdbastion.com/intelligence/mobile-networks/2degrees-mobile
3G UMTS Frequency Bands
B1 (2100 MHz)
B8 (900 MHz)
4G LTE Frequency Bands
B3 (1800 MHz)
B28 (700 MHz)
https://m2msupport.net/m2msupport/2degrees-mobile-new-zealand-m2m-modules-certification-sim-data-plans/
Carrier
2degrees Mobile
APN
internet
Mobile Country Code (MCC)
530
Mobile Network Code (MNC)
24
Country
New Zealand
Technologies
DC-HSPA,HSPA+,HSDPA,UMTS,EDGE,GPRS,GSM
Frequency bands
GPRS/EDGE
1800/900 MHz
WCDMA
B1 (2100),B8 (900 GSM)
LTE
B3 (1800+),B28 (700 APT)
Certifications
GCF
Applicable Modules
GPRS Modules ,EDGE Modules ,UMTS Modules ,HSDPA 3.6 Modules ,HSDPA 14.4 Modules ,HSPA+ 21 Modules ,DC-HSPA+ 42 Modules
This is out of date and simply not 100% correct. 2degrees have been using 900MHz LTE in a number of areas (already discussed above in this thread) for several years now after refarming their 900MHz GSM spectrum.
We do not have 2G (GPRS/EDGE) at all anymore. We use 700MHz for LTE, 900MHz for LTE & UMTS, 1800MHz for LTE and 2100MHz for UMTS.
c0ld: LTE Band 1 (4G 2100Mhz) is being added to some sites now too.
I think there may be a handful, yes.
My observation of their LTE service is:-
URBAN
- Older urban sites: always has at least B3 (1800) but usually has B8 (900) as well since the refarm from 2G
- Upgraded urban sites: 28+8+3 (700/900/1800) -- if you see brand new antenna panels on an older site, these have been upgraded
- Newer urban sites: typically at least 28+3 (700/1800) and sometimes 28+8+3 (700/900/1800)
- High capacity urban sites: 28+8+3 (700/900/1800) -- e.g. Auckland CBD
I have seen some B1 but not enough to work out a clear pattern. Seems to be very specific locations that have B1 likely for capacity.
Overall B3 is everywhere with B8 and/or B28 in many locations.
RURAL
- Older rural sites: B8 only (900)
- Older rural sites in high traffic areas: 8+3 (900/1800)
- Newer rural sites: B28 only (700)
- Newer rural sites in high traffic areas: 28 (700) + plus one or two of 900 or 1800
Overall in rural areas I find it's generally either B8 or B28 depending on the age of the site (older being B8 and newer being B28) with some B3 added for capacity in specific areas.
Think Vodafone want to retire theirs too, problem they have is there is a ton of dataloggers out there that use it
Think Vodafone want to retire theirs too, problem they have is there is a ton of dataloggers out there that use it
And inbound roaming, well there was inbound roaming until COVID19 :)
Mmmm, not many people who can afford to travel but can't afford a 3G-capable phone...
Mmmm, not many people who can afford to travel but can't afford a 3G-capable phone...
My dad had a Nokia 3210 up until about a year and a half ago when he realized that he can talk to his brothers overseas for free on facetime :)
Its the "its not broken don't fix it mentality"
Its the "its not broken don't fix it mentality"
Unfortunately for the majority, 2G is broken, even if they don't know it. OFDM gets far more bandwidth out of the same spectrum than GPSK, and the people do want their data...
