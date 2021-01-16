Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees cellular bands?
MichaelNZ

1196 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Integrity Tech Solutions

#280870 16-Jan-2021 16:06
I'd like to know which cellular bands 2degrees is currently using. I have searched and the only info I could find was unofficial and possibly not up to date. Thanks.




ITS Internet Services

Linux
9085 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2636551 16-Jan-2021 16:14
700Mhz 4G & 3G 900Mhz and 4G 900Mhz 3G 2100Mhz

5G not live yet 3.5Ghz

That is all I know @SaltyNZ will know more

MichaelNZ

1196 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Integrity Tech Solutions

  #2636552 16-Jan-2021 16:17
Linux: 700Mhz 4G & 3G 900Mhz and 4G 900Mhz 3G 2100Mhz

 

Thanks for that. Any idea what their 700Mhz (presume B28) coverage is like?




ITS Internet Services

Linux
9085 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2636558 16-Jan-2021 16:38
MichaelNZ:

Linux: 700Mhz 4G & 3G 900Mhz and 4G 900Mhz 3G 2100Mhz


Thanks for that. Any idea what their 700Mhz (presume B28) coverage is like?



Still getting deployed like 4G 900Mhz changes all the time



phantomdb
578 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2636614 16-Jan-2021 20:55
Taken from https://halberdbastion.com/intelligence/mobile-networks/2degrees-mobile

 

 

 

 

 

 

3G UMTS Frequency Bands

 

 

B1 (2100 MHz)

 

B8 (900 MHz)

 

 

 

 

4G LTE Frequency Bands

 

 

B3 (1800 MHz)

 

B28 (700 MHz)

 

 

 

https://m2msupport.net/m2msupport/2degrees-mobile-new-zealand-m2m-modules-certification-sim-data-plans/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Carrier

 

2degrees Mobile

 

 

 

APN

 

internet

 

 

 

Mobile Country Code (MCC)

 

530

 

 

 

Mobile Network Code (MNC)

 

24

 

 

 

Country

 

New Zealand

 

 

 

Technologies

 

DC-HSPA,HSPA+,HSDPA,UMTS,EDGE,GPRS,GSM

 

 

 

Frequency bands

 

 

 

 

 

GPRS/EDGE

 

1800/900 MHz

 

 

 

WCDMA

 

B1 (2100),B8 (900 GSM)

 

 

 

LTE

 

B3 (1800+),B28 (700 APT)

 

 

 

Certifications

 

GCF

 

 

 

Applicable Modules

 

GPRS Modules ,EDGE Modules ,UMTS Modules ,HSDPA 3.6 Modules ,HSDPA 14.4 Modules ,HSPA+ 21 Modules ,DC-HSPA+ 42 Modules

 

 

 

 

 

 




sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2636737 17-Jan-2021 07:08
phantomdb:

 

Taken from https://halberdbastion.com/intelligence/mobile-networks/2degrees-mobile

 

    3G UMTS Frequency Bands B1 (2100 MHz) B8 (900 MHz) 4G LTE Frequency Bands B3 (1800 MHz) B28 (700 MHz)   https://m2msupport.net/m2msupport/2degrees-mobile-new-zealand-m2m-modules-certification-sim-data-plans/  

 

This is out of date and simply not 100% correct. 2degrees have been using 900MHz LTE in a number of areas (already discussed above in this thread) for several years now after refarming their 900MHz GSM spectrum.

 

 

c0ld
206 posts

Master Geek


  #2636911 17-Jan-2021 15:51
LTE Band 1 (4G 2100Mhz) is being added to some sites now too.

The 3500Mhz mentioned that will be used for 5G is band N78.




So to summarise all the above posts:

3G (UMTS)
900Mhz (Band 8)
2100Mhz (B1)

4G (FDD LTE)
700Mhz (B28)
900Mhz (B8)
1800Mhz (B3)
2100Mhz (B1)

5G (upcoming)
3500Mhz (B N78)

SaltyNZ
6224 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2636912 17-Jan-2021 15:53
We do not have 2G (GPRS/EDGE) at all anymore. We use 700MHz for LTE, 900MHz for LTE & UMTS, 1800MHz for LTE and 2100MHz for UMTS.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.



SaltyNZ
6224 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2636913 17-Jan-2021 15:54
c0ld: LTE Band 1 (4G 2100Mhz) is being added to some sites now too.

 

 

 

I think there may be a handful, yes.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

KiwiSurfer
1022 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2636976 17-Jan-2021 18:21
MichaelNZ:

 

Linux: 700Mhz 4G & 3G 900Mhz and 4G 900Mhz 3G 2100Mhz

 

Thanks for that. Any idea what their 700Mhz (presume B28) coverage is like?

 

 

My observation of their LTE service is:-

 

URBAN

 

- Older urban sites: always has at least B3 (1800) but usually has B8 (900) as well since the refarm from 2G

 

- Upgraded urban sites: 28+8+3 (700/900/1800) -- if you see brand new antenna panels on an older site, these have been upgraded

 

- Newer urban sites: typically at least 28+3 (700/1800) and sometimes 28+8+3 (700/900/1800)

 

- High capacity urban sites: 28+8+3 (700/900/1800) -- e.g. Auckland CBD

 

I have seen some B1 but not enough to work out a clear pattern. Seems to be very specific locations that have B1 likely for capacity.

 

Overall B3 is everywhere with B8 and/or B28 in many locations.

 

RURAL

 

- Older rural sites: B8 only (900)

 

- Older rural sites in high traffic areas: 8+3 (900/1800)

 

- Newer rural sites: B28 only (700)

 

- Newer rural sites in high traffic areas: 28 (700) + plus one or two of 900 or 1800

 

Overall in rural areas I find it's generally either B8 or B28 depending on the age of the site (older being B8 and newer being B28) with some B3 added for capacity in specific areas.

nztim
2320 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2636983 17-Jan-2021 18:44
SaltyNZ:

 

We do not have 2G (GPRS/EDGE) at all anymore.

 

 

Think Vodafone want to retire theirs too, problem they have is there is a ton of dataloggers out there that use it




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

coffeebaron
5933 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2637012 17-Jan-2021 20:17
nztim:

SaltyNZ:


We do not have 2G (GPRS/EDGE) at all anymore.



Think Vodafone want to retire theirs too, problem they have is there is a ton of dataloggers out there that use it


And inbound roaming, well there was inbound roaming until COVID19 :)




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

SaltyNZ
6224 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2637160 18-Jan-2021 08:35
coffeebaron:
And inbound roaming, well there was inbound roaming until COVID19 :)

 

 

 

Mmmm, not many people who can afford to travel but can't afford a 3G-capable phone...




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

nztim
2320 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2637267 18-Jan-2021 11:49
SaltyNZ:

 

coffeebaron:
And inbound roaming, well there was inbound roaming until COVID19 :)

 

Mmmm, not many people who can afford to travel but can't afford a 3G-capable phone...

 

 

My dad had a Nokia 3210 up until about a year and a half ago when he realized that he can talk to his brothers overseas for free on facetime :)

 

Its the "its not broken don't fix it mentality"

 

 

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

SaltyNZ
6224 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2637297 18-Jan-2021 12:21
nztim:

 

Its the "its not broken don't fix it mentality"

 

 

 

 

Unfortunately for the majority, 2G is broken, even if they don't know it. OFDM gets far more bandwidth out of the same spectrum than GPSK, and the people do want their data...




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

