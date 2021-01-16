MichaelNZ: Linux: 700Mhz 4G & 3G 900Mhz and 4G 900Mhz 3G 2100Mhz Thanks for that. Any idea what their 700Mhz (presume B28) coverage is like?

My observation of their LTE service is:-

URBAN

- Older urban sites: always has at least B3 (1800) but usually has B8 (900) as well since the refarm from 2G

- Upgraded urban sites: 28+8+3 (700/900/1800) -- if you see brand new antenna panels on an older site, these have been upgraded

- Newer urban sites: typically at least 28+3 (700/1800) and sometimes 28+8+3 (700/900/1800)

- High capacity urban sites: 28+8+3 (700/900/1800) -- e.g. Auckland CBD

I have seen some B1 but not enough to work out a clear pattern. Seems to be very specific locations that have B1 likely for capacity.

Overall B3 is everywhere with B8 and/or B28 in many locations.

RURAL

- Older rural sites: B8 only (900)

- Older rural sites in high traffic areas: 8+3 (900/1800)

- Newer rural sites: B28 only (700)

- Newer rural sites in high traffic areas: 28 (700) + plus one or two of 900 or 1800