Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Is there any update on the Christchurch Speedtest Server?
NickMack

871 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#280878 17-Jan-2021 13:42
Send private message

Hi @2degreescare, @morganbrowne;

 

The Christchurch Speedtest server failed in late November, is there any update as to when a replacement/repaired server will be brought back online (appreciate there's been brown/blackout/xmas holidays) ?

 

 

 

 

Nick.

 

 

 

 




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

 1 | 2
morganbrowne
161 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2637250 18-Jan-2021 11:14
Send private message

Hi Nick,

 

Hope you had a great weekend. Our team are still working on this issue to get it resolved, sorry for any inconvenience.

 

Cheers

 

 




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 
I'm in the comms team. If you would love some help from our 100% Kiwi-based customer care team, please call them on 0800 022 022. 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11013 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2637258 18-Jan-2021 11:38
Send private message

It looks like the Los Angeles server is gone too.




NickMack

871 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2637467 18-Jan-2021 16:02
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

It looks like the Los Angeles server is gone too.

 

 

 

 

Still seeing it online here - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz/smokeping/smokeping.cgi?target=2degreesspeedtest and via going to speedtest.net

 

 

From memory there's a bug in the 'nix speedtest-cli app that sometimes does some funky things..

 

Nick

 

 

 

 




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 



NickMack

871 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2637604 18-Jan-2021 22:27
Send private message

morganbrowne:

 

Hi Nick,

 

Hope you had a great weekend. Our team are still working on this issue to get it resolved, sorry for any inconvenience.

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

Thanks @Morganbrowne - Are you able to offer any timelines, or know when you maybe in a position to?

 

Nick




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2637613 18-Jan-2021 22:39
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

It looks like the Los Angeles server is gone too.


You need to test to it more often. It's blocking you due to lack of use ;)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11013 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2637643 19-Jan-2021 01:41
Send private message

hio77:
You need to test to it more often. It's blocking you due to lack of use ;)

 

Wish that was the case. It was a Speedtest site bug where the LA Speedtest would only show when I fully typed "2degrees"...

 

 

 




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

morganbrowne
161 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2637838 19-Jan-2021 10:32
Send private message

Hey @nickmack 

 

Should be in a position to offer updates end of next week

 

 

 

Cheers




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 
I'm in the comms team. If you would love some help from our 100% Kiwi-based customer care team, please call them on 0800 022 022. 



NickMack

871 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2638078 19-Jan-2021 13:05
Send private message

morganbrowne:

 

Hey @nickmack 

 

Should be in a position to offer updates end of next week

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

Thanks Morgan.




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2638088 19-Jan-2021 13:11
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

hio77:
You need to test to it more often. It's blocking you due to lack of use ;)

 

Wish that was the case. It was a Speedtest site bug where the LA Speedtest would only show when I fully typed "2degrees"...

 

 

That's not a bug, it's a feature ;)

 

also seems like a murfy problem not a speedtest problem

 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

NickMack

871 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2643825 28-Jan-2021 21:13
Send private message

NickMack:

 

morganbrowne:

 

Hey @nickmack 

 

Should be in a position to offer updates end of next week

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

Thanks Morgan.

 

 

 

 

Hi @morganbrowne,

 

 

 

I thought I'd follow up since it's now the 'end of next week', is there an update on this?

 

 

 

Nick




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

NickMack

871 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2658924 18-Feb-2021 12:17
Send private message

morganbrowne:

 

Hey @nickmack 

 

Should be in a position to offer updates end of next week

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

Hi @morganbrowne,

 

Is there any update please?

 

Nick.




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

MrGadget
119 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2669501 7-Mar-2021 14:57
Send private message

Any update on this? The Christchurch server still seems to be down.

 

Cheers

 

Neil

jarledb
Webhead
2836 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2669519 7-Mar-2021 16:15
Send private message

Pinging @morganbrowne 

Mahon
459 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2669783 8-Mar-2021 08:06
Send private message

The sound of silence. 

morganbrowne
161 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2669965 8-Mar-2021 11:44
Send private message

Hi guys, sorry for the delay

 

I've flicked a message to the team who look after this and will come back to you when I hear back

 

 




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 
I'm in the comms team. If you would love some help from our 100% Kiwi-based customer care team, please call them on 0800 022 022. 

