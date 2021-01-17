Hi @2degreescare, @morganbrowne;
The Christchurch Speedtest server failed in late November, is there any update as to when a replacement/repaired server will be brought back online (appreciate there's been brown/blackout/xmas holidays) ?
Nick.
Hi Nick,
Hope you had a great weekend. Our team are still working on this issue to get it resolved, sorry for any inconvenience.
Cheers
It looks like the Los Angeles server is gone too.
michaelmurfy:
It looks like the Los Angeles server is gone too.
Still seeing it online here - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz/smokeping/smokeping.cgi?target=2degreesspeedtest and via going to speedtest.net
From memory there's a bug in the 'nix speedtest-cli app that sometimes does some funky things..
Nick
Thanks @Morganbrowne - Are you able to offer any timelines, or know when you maybe in a position to?
Nick
hio77:
You need to test to it more often. It's blocking you due to lack of use ;)
Wish that was the case. It was a Speedtest site bug where the LA Speedtest would only show when I fully typed "2degrees"...
morganbrowne:
Hey @nickmack
Should be in a position to offer updates end of next week
Cheers
Thanks Morgan.
That's not a bug, it's a feature ;)
also seems like a murfy problem not a speedtest problem
Hi @morganbrowne,
I thought I'd follow up since it's now the 'end of next week', is there an update on this?
Nick
Hi @morganbrowne,
Is there any update please?
Nick.
Any update on this? The Christchurch server still seems to be down.
Cheers
Neil
Pinging @morganbrowne
Hi guys, sorry for the delay
I've flicked a message to the team who look after this and will come back to you when I hear back
