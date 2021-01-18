I have my FritzBox 7590 set to use time.cloudflare.com as its NTP server. However I've noticed these in the logs - and the server 80.240.216.155 seems to be in Russia.
Could anyone please check their device to see if this is happening for you too?
I checked my "all" logs, I can't see any mention of "time server" or "NTP" in the logs since then.
On my 7590 I have set "ntp.snap.net.nz" as my NTP server. It's under Home Network -> Network -> Network Settings -> Additional.
Mines set same as Timmmays'
Only time entry is
09.06.20 22:20:57 The system time was updated successfully by time server 202.37.101.1.
Over 7 months ago, nothing about time server since, though it has the correct time.
29.11.20 02:09:36 The system time was updated successfully by time server 162.159.200.1.
Using nz.pool.ntp.org as my time source.
pool.ntp returns random server IPs every hour so that could explain the Russia one. Why did the FritzBox tried the pool.ntp server is the question then - perhaps a default in their firmware when they couldn't connect to the server I have specified in the configuration?
I have noticed my desktop having problems with resolution - even with different DNS, so I have restarted the FritzBox this morning.
@Tinkerisk: Check ntp.org :-)
FritzBox is a German product. It should just work 😋
I see ns2.snap.net.nz (202.37.101.2) was used as time server on my Fritz. Not sure if that is default or not?
No Russian NTP ips.
