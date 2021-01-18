Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Strange time servers on FritzBox
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74136 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#280889 18-Jan-2021 12:24
Send private message

I have my FritzBox 7590 set to use time.cloudflare.com as its NTP server. However I've noticed these in the logs - and the server 80.240.216.155 seems to be in Russia.

 

Could anyone please check their device to see if this is happening for you too? 

 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
timmmay
18565 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2637347 18-Jan-2021 12:59
Send private message

I checked my "all" logs, I can't see any mention of "time server" or "NTP" in the logs since then.

 

On my 7590 I have set "ntp.snap.net.nz" as my NTP server. It's under Home Network -> Network -> Network Settings -> Additional.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
rugrat
2740 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2637493 18-Jan-2021 17:31
Send private message

Mines set same as Timmmays'

 

Only time entry is

 

09.06.20 22:20:57 The system time was updated successfully by time server 202.37.101.1.

 

Click an event to view additional information about it.

 

Over 7 months ago, nothing about time server since, though it has the correct time.

 

 

 

  

ANglEAUT
1699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2637585 18-Jan-2021 21:30
Send private message

Only one entry -

 

29.11.20 02:09:36 The system time was updated successfully by time server 162.159.200.1.

 

 

 

Using nz.pool.ntp.org as my time source.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | with small



hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2637628 18-Jan-2021 22:45
Send private message

Looks like Russia has made it into the fritz.

Guess you should take it out back... Maybe vf will offer you a deco...




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

Tinkerisk
1976 posts

Uber Geek


  #2637702 19-Jan-2021 07:34
Send private message

Check ntp.org :-)




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: HA server cluster, 0.1PB storage capacity on premise
- IoT:   zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX sensor suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74136 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2637718 19-Jan-2021 08:21
Send private message

pool.ntp returns random server IPs every hour so that could explain the Russia one. Why did the FritzBox tried the pool.ntp server is the question then - perhaps a default in their firmware when they couldn't connect to the server I have specified in the configuration?

 

I have noticed my desktop having problems with resolution - even with different DNS, so I have restarted the FritzBox this morning.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74136 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2637719 19-Jan-2021 08:21
Send private message

@Tinkerisk: Check ntp.org :-)

 

 

FritzBox is a German product. It should just work 😋




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 



Tinkerisk
1976 posts

Uber Geek


  #2638337 19-Jan-2021 18:07
Send private message

Not all Russians are evil just because of their government. ;-)
And I assume the Russian NTP server just works as well. And if not, my stratum-1 NTP server contributes already as part of the project. ;-)

Don't let all clients link to the NTP server it drops you when asked to often. Usually only the router should take the time from it and the clients should use the FritzBox base address within your network for further distribution.





- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: HA server cluster, 0.1PB storage capacity on premise
- IoT:   zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX sensor suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

jarledb
Webhead
2837 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2638395 19-Jan-2021 18:41
Send private message

I see ns2.snap.net.nz (202.37.101.2) was used as time server on my Fritz. Not sure if that is default or not?

 

No Russian NTP ips.

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74136 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2638397 19-Jan-2021 18:43
Send private message

I think if the specified NTP server fails for any reason the Fritz will fallback to NTP.org

I will test this later when my desktop is on again.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 