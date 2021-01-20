Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Speed drop between 19/1/2021 10AM to 20/1/2021 12PM
D1NZ

194 posts

Master Geek


#280947 20-Jan-2021 22:53
Send private message

Any one noticed there was a speed drop from 19/1/2021 10AM to 20/1/2021 12PM?

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Linux
9090 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2639267 20-Jan-2021 22:55
Send private message

Nope

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
pwner
388 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2639271 20-Jan-2021 23:07
Send private message

Sorry lots of questions 

 

What are those graphs showing?

 

Are you saying that you are maxing out your downlink and uplink 24/7? or are you running regular ping, download and upload tests?

 

what is your location?

 

is there a specific site/network/ip that you are measuring to?




Any posts are personal comments and not that of my employer

D1NZ

194 posts

Master Geek


  #2639272 20-Jan-2021 23:13
Send private message

pwner:

 

Sorry lots of questions 

 

What are those graphs showing?

 

Are you saying that you are maxing out your downlink and uplink 24/7? or are you running regular ping, download and upload tests?

 

what is your location?

 

is there a specific site/network/ip that you are measuring to?

 

 

 

 

Speedtest hourly and no I am not hammering my connection 24/7

 

from Christchurch

 

Its just speedtest site.



pwner
388 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2639273 20-Jan-2021 23:16
Send private message

can you see from your logs if a different server was used during the impacted period?

 

the latency bump suggests a different destination




Any posts are personal comments and not that of my employer

D1NZ

194 posts

Master Geek


  #2639274 20-Jan-2021 23:22
Send private message

pwner:

 

can you see from your logs if a different server was used during the impacted period?

 

the latency bump suggests a different destination

 

 

 

 

Good call, after checking server log, indeed it switched server,

 

 

 

thanks,

 

 

 

pwner
388 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2639289 20-Jan-2021 23:37
Send private message

not sure if you want to take this any further, but no reason on the 2d network you shouldn't be able to get better speeds to the netspeed server.

 

if you do can you provide a tracert to the netspeed server.




Any posts are personal comments and not that of my employer

D1NZ

194 posts

Master Geek


  #2639291 20-Jan-2021 23:44
Send private message

pwner:

 

not sure if you want to take this any further, but no reason on the 2d network you shouldn't be able to get better speeds to the netspeed server.

 

if you do can you provide a tracert to the netspeed server.

 

 

 

 

tracert done to the server that is in the log.

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 