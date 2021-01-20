Any one noticed there was a speed drop from 19/1/2021 10AM to 20/1/2021 12PM?
Nope
Sorry lots of questions
What are those graphs showing?
Are you saying that you are maxing out your downlink and uplink 24/7? or are you running regular ping, download and upload tests?
what is your location?
is there a specific site/network/ip that you are measuring to?
Any posts are personal comments and not that of my employer
pwner:
Sorry lots of questions
What are those graphs showing?
Are you saying that you are maxing out your downlink and uplink 24/7? or are you running regular ping, download and upload tests?
what is your location?
is there a specific site/network/ip that you are measuring to?
Speedtest hourly and no I am not hammering my connection 24/7
from Christchurch
Its just speedtest site.
can you see from your logs if a different server was used during the impacted period?
the latency bump suggests a different destination
Any posts are personal comments and not that of my employer
pwner:
can you see from your logs if a different server was used during the impacted period?
the latency bump suggests a different destination
Good call, after checking server log, indeed it switched server,
thanks,
not sure if you want to take this any further, but no reason on the 2d network you shouldn't be able to get better speeds to the netspeed server.
if you do can you provide a tracert to the netspeed server.
Any posts are personal comments and not that of my employer
pwner:
not sure if you want to take this any further, but no reason on the 2d network you shouldn't be able to get better speeds to the netspeed server.
if you do can you provide a tracert to the netspeed server.
tracert done to the server that is in the log.