Anyone having problems with Broadband tonight on 2D?
Finch

2721 posts

Uber Geek


#280959 22-Jan-2021 00:13
Send private message

Hey.

Was browsing the internet earlier, as you do. Hopped in the PlayStation for a bit, all good. Then around 11:15PM when I went to go back on my laptop, I noticed some websites aren't loading. Geekzone is fine for me. The same websites are affected on both my laptop and mobile. Something as basic as Reddit or Discord isn't loading, however Facebook is. Stuff.co.nz is loading, however the images for any stories aren't. Strangely enough the Discord app isn't loading on my phone either. I can't even load the 2D network outage, unless I switch to data in my phone.

Everything is fine if I switch off wifi on my phone and use Spark Data.

Anyone else having issues? I'm in Wellington.

Thanks!

Create new topic
bash
32 posts

Geek


  #2639897 22-Jan-2021 00:15
Send private message

I’m in the Bay of Plenty .. ended up rebooting my ONT and router and now all back up, I had lost internet completely for at least 45 minutes.

Linux
9093 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2639898 22-Jan-2021 00:18
Send private message

No issues back here

Finch

2721 posts

Uber Geek


  #2639899 22-Jan-2021 00:21
Send private message

I've just checked 2D Facebook page and it seems there is indeed an outage of sorts, seems to be effecting lower north island



thewabbit
82 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2639937 22-Jan-2021 07:39
Send private message

I was having issues around 10.30pm in Chch

Create new topic





