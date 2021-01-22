Hey.



Was browsing the internet earlier, as you do. Hopped in the PlayStation for a bit, all good. Then around 11:15PM when I went to go back on my laptop, I noticed some websites aren't loading. Geekzone is fine for me. The same websites are affected on both my laptop and mobile. Something as basic as Reddit or Discord isn't loading, however Facebook is. Stuff.co.nz is loading, however the images for any stories aren't. Strangely enough the Discord app isn't loading on my phone either. I can't even load the 2D network outage, unless I switch to data in my phone.



Everything is fine if I switch off wifi on my phone and use Spark Data.



Anyone else having issues? I'm in Wellington.



Thanks!