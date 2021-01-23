Today is the big day - after 10+ years of Vodafone/TelstraClear I shift to 2D broadband. I got the notification that the switch has happened overnight. I am using my own modem (Ubiquiti USG) and after a much troubleshooting, can't seem to get a connection.

The friendly support lady at 2D ensured me that all is fine with my fibre line.

I realise that not having gone with the provided modem I am on my own. Attached are a few screenshots with the settings.

- I have triple checked my password by logging into the 2D broadband user account site.

- Note that partway through the troubleshooting process I called 2D and got a static IP - no difference (but I assume I still leave PPPoE as the authentication type)

- Removing the DNS settings makes no difference. Nor does changing to Google DNS or OpenDNS

I wonder if anyone here with Ubiqiti USG could shed some light?

Thanks in advance!