Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Ubiquiti USG settings (Fibre) - new connection
kaczor47

85 posts

Master Geek


#280984 23-Jan-2021 12:20
Send private message

Today is the big day - after 10+ years of Vodafone/TelstraClear I shift to 2D broadband. I got the notification that the switch has happened overnight. I am using my own modem (Ubiquiti USG) and after a much troubleshooting, can't seem to get a connection. 

 

The friendly support lady at 2D ensured me that all is fine with my fibre line.

 

 

 

 

I realise that not having gone with the provided modem I am on my own. Attached are a few screenshots with the settings. 

 

- I have triple checked my password by logging into the 2D broadband user account site. 

 

- Note that partway through the troubleshooting process I called 2D and got a static IP - no difference (but I assume I still leave PPPoE as the authentication type)

 

- Removing the DNS settings makes no difference. Nor does changing to Google DNS or OpenDNS

 

I wonder if anyone here with Ubiqiti USG could shed some light? 

 

Thanks in advance!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
sparkz25
750 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2640603 23-Jan-2021 12:33
Send private message

Try dropping the DNS servers and let the USG resolve them itself, also have you done a full reset to rule out any other issues or settings that could be still in the USG?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
Ruphus
320 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2640607 23-Jan-2021 12:44
Send private message

Here's my config.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ruphus
320 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2640608 23-Jan-2021 12:47
Send private message

And I've just update the DNS IP addresses to the new ones.



kaczor47

85 posts

Master Geek


  #2640619 23-Jan-2021 13:47
Send private message

Great, now I can't get into my Synology NAS which is running the Unifi controller....argh.

Thanks for the suggestions - I'll report back once I get into the controller...

kaczor47

85 posts

Master Geek


  #2640634 23-Jan-2021 15:26
Send private message

sparkz25:

 

Try dropping the DNS servers and let the USG resolve them itself, also have you done a full reset to rule out any other issues or settings that could be still in the USG?

 

 

No luck. I have restarted the controller, router, ONT, switch, etc. Also no luck with no DNS entered.

 

 

 

I have reproduced the settings from Ruphus - no luck. 

 

 

 

Now - what is the meaning of the rightmost LED on the ONT ('Internet')?

 

edit: Also, is the authentication still PPPoE for a static IP?

Spyware
2995 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2640638 23-Jan-2021 15:50
Send private message

kaczor47:

 

edit: Also, is the authentication still PPPoE for a static IP?

 

 

Yes, your settings are correct.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

kaczor47

85 posts

Master Geek


  #2640651 23-Jan-2021 16:38
Send private message

And we are live! The kind folks at 2D gave me a new static IP and all is well. Thanks to all to assisted here!

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 