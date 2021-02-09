Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees planned maintenance on 10 & 14 February 2021
morganbrowne

2degrees

#281277 9-Feb-2021 10:31
Hey there, when we have planned maintenance it’s only fair to let you know. So this is just a heads up that our techy guys and girls at 2degrees will be on the tools between 11:00pm – 11.59pm on Feb 10 & Feb 14🔧 This maintenance has the potential to cause a few wee niggles, meaning that during this time you might not be able to access your 2degrees account, do an online top-up, purchase a new pack, & send MMS (if you still send MMS – we salute your homage to 2005) 😉 Texts to Vodafone & Spark numbers could also potentially be a little slow, as well as calling & using data. When we do maintenance, we always try do it the wee hours & to cause you as little disruption as possible 🤞 Thanks for your understanding!




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 
I'm in the comms team. If you would love some help from our 100% Kiwi-based customer care team, please call them on 0800 022 022. 

SaltyNZ
  #2650051 9-Feb-2021 10:37
send MMS (if you still send MMS – we salute your homage to 2005)

 

 

 

 

Hey now, I'll have you know that the standards for MMS weren't frozen forever till 2006!




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

NotATurkey
  #2650091 9-Feb-2021 10:56
Would this impact receiving SMS' from a services such as Twilio?

Mahon
  #2650103 9-Feb-2021 11:13
SaltyNZ:

 

 

send MMS (if you still send MMS – we salute your homage to 2005)

 

 

 

 

Hey now, I'll have you know that the standards for MMS weren't frozen forever till 2006!

 

 

and they still charge $0.50 per MMS. Quite the money earner.



SaltyNZ
  #2650143 9-Feb-2021 11:50
Mahon:

 

and they still charge $0.50 per MMS. Quite the money earner.

 

 

 

 

Eh, if it were up to me, I'd kill it. But unfortunately some people do use it. On purpose, even.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

