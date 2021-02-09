morganbrowne

Hey there, when we have planned maintenance it’s only fair to let you know. So this is just a heads up that our techy guys and girls at 2degrees will be on the tools between 11:00pm – 11.59pm on Feb 10 & Feb 14🔧 This maintenance has the potential to cause a few wee niggles, meaning that during this time you might not be able to access your 2degrees account, do an online top-up, purchase a new pack, & send MMS (if you still send MMS – we salute your homage to 2005) 😉 Texts to Vodafone & Spark numbers could also potentially be a little slow, as well as calling & using data. When we do maintenance, we always try do it the wee hours & to cause you as little disruption as possible 🤞 Thanks for your understanding!