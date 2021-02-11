Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Fritzbox 7340 problem -
decibel

208 posts

Master Geek


#281331 11-Feb-2021 16:37
Send private message

For sometime I have had these messages in my system log -any suggestions as to anything I can do about it or referring to 2degrees?

 

Cheers.

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74247 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2654796 11-Feb-2021 17:20
Ping @2degreesCare, @morganbrowne, @pwner




morganbrowne
161 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2654798 11-Feb-2021 17:28
Hey there,

 

Thanks for raising - will send it on to the team to investigate.

 

Cheers




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 
I'm in the comms team. If you would love some help from our 100% Kiwi-based customer care team, please call them on 0800 022 022. 

NickMack
872 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2654851 11-Feb-2021 20:28
Hiya,

 

Something else for consideration - It might be worth signing up to a term contact and getting a much newer Fritzbox. 7340 is a very old/slow device, the newer routers have far superior wifi etc and depending on your connection type will struggle depending on your connection speed.

 

Nick




timmmay
18630 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2654852 11-Feb-2021 20:29
2deg will investigate but sometimes these things are that a router is out of support, and things like root certificates aren't updated.

decibel

208 posts

Master Geek


  #2655044 12-Feb-2021 10:08
Thanks all.

 

I will wait and see what Morgan comes back with.

 

Cheers.

duffles
78 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2655133 12-Feb-2021 11:36
I suspect that because the 7340 is EOL, the latest certs on the ACS won't support it since AVM is no longer providing support for the device.

 

Strongly recommend that you consider contacting 2d Care to discuss getting a newer model Fritz that can be supported, as Nick said. This has multiple benefits, including performance and support.

 

Cheers




They say he carved that spoon himself.. From a bigger spoon..
Any comment made here is my own and should not be taken as that of my employer. You've seen one of these statements before.

morganbrowne
161 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2655325 12-Feb-2021 15:53
Hi again,

 

 

 

I've chatted to the team and looks like this is an older FRITZBox. If you call us we'll be able to give you a replacement (7530). You can call us on 0800 022 022 option 9 for broadband.

 

Hope this helps! 

 

Cheers,




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 
I'm in the comms team. If you would love some help from our 100% Kiwi-based customer care team, please call them on 0800 022 022. 



Oblivian
6674 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2655394 12-Feb-2021 17:58
I got a 7340 on 2D too.

But it's not producing that message :)
That said, if ever a call is needed they need to look up ~5yr old logs and get the right agent to find the remote connection detail password as it's not on the CPE too lol

nztim
2347 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2655397 12-Feb-2021 18:13
Oblivian: I got a 7340 on 2D too.

But it's not producing that message :)
That said, if ever a call is needed they need to look up ~5yr old logs and get the right agent to find the remote connection detail password as it's not on the CPE too lol

 

if TR-069 is used they don't need the password of your router




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Oblivian
6674 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2655404 12-Feb-2021 19:03
nztim:

 

Oblivian: I got a 7340 on 2D too.

But it's not producing that message :)
That said, if ever a call is needed they need to look up ~5yr old logs and get the right agent to find the remote connection detail password as it's not on the CPE too lol

 

if TR-069 is used they don't need the password of your router

 

 

Believe it pre-dates. Which is why I made mention of it. (BoF area could only use WxC - was opened up after move in. And still SNAP then). As every time one requires ringing up, it normally means changing the PW cause it doesn't show in management and has a legacy snapadmin user :)

decibel

208 posts

Master Geek


  #2659803 19-Feb-2021 14:35
Thanks Morgan and you all.

 

My new router has arrived and is now working OK.

 

The error messages shown in my first post have now cleared and all OK.

 

EXCEPT - the original problem that I had and thought this might cure is still present.

 

I will start a new thread though for it.

 

 

 

Cheers.

Oblivian
6674 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2659811 19-Feb-2021 14:51
If it is *anything* related to pinholes, remote access and you don't have a specific static IP.

There's a reason for that. And a new thread querying may backfire ;)

