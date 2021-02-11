For sometime I have had these messages in my system log -any suggestions as to anything I can do about it or referring to 2degrees?
Cheers.
Ping @2degreesCare, @morganbrowne, @pwner
Hey there,
Thanks for raising - will send it on to the team to investigate.
Cheers
Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager.
Hiya,
Something else for consideration - It might be worth signing up to a term contact and getting a much newer Fritzbox. 7340 is a very old/slow device, the newer routers have far superior wifi etc and depending on your connection type will struggle depending on your connection speed.
Nick
2deg will investigate but sometimes these things are that a router is out of support, and things like root certificates aren't updated.
Thanks all.
I will wait and see what Morgan comes back with.
Cheers.
I suspect that because the 7340 is EOL, the latest certs on the ACS won't support it since AVM is no longer providing support for the device.
Strongly recommend that you consider contacting 2d Care to discuss getting a newer model Fritz that can be supported, as Nick said. This has multiple benefits, including performance and support.
Cheers
Hi again,
I've chatted to the team and looks like this is an older FRITZBox. If you call us we'll be able to give you a replacement (7530). You can call us on 0800 022 022 option 9 for broadband.
Hope this helps!
Cheers,
Oblivian: I got a 7340 on 2D too.
But it's not producing that message :)
That said, if ever a call is needed they need to look up ~5yr old logs and get the right agent to find the remote connection detail password as it's not on the CPE too lol
if TR-069 is used they don't need the password of your router
Believe it pre-dates. Which is why I made mention of it. (BoF area could only use WxC - was opened up after move in. And still SNAP then). As every time one requires ringing up, it normally means changing the PW cause it doesn't show in management and has a legacy snapadmin user :)
Thanks Morgan and you all.
My new router has arrived and is now working OK.
The error messages shown in my first post have now cleared and all OK.
EXCEPT - the original problem that I had and thought this might cure is still present.
I will start a new thread though for it.
Cheers.