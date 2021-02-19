Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Dealing with 2Degrees no-signal area in Birkenhead

neb

neb

6189 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#281475 19-Feb-2021 22:44
Send private message

Friend of mine lives in an area of Birkenhead that has essentially no cellphone signal from 2Degrees (her provider) or Vodafone, and barely any from Spark. Calling 2Degrees switches on a droid who asks her to record when there's an outage and the droid is unable to process the fact that it's all the time, there's no signal. The SureSignal has been discontinued and paying $1.5K-or-so for a CelFi to fix up the cellphone provider's lack of coverage isn't really an option... does anyone have any other ideas?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
c0ld
206 posts

Master Geek


  #2660003 19-Feb-2021 22:47
Send private message

WiFi Calling:

https://www.2degrees.nz/help/mobile-help/calling-features/wifi-calling

neb

neb

6189 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2660007 19-Feb-2021 23:04
Send private message

c0ld: WiFi Calling:

https://www.2degrees.nz/help/mobile-help/calling-features/wifi-calling

 

 

Well, that was easy! Thanks, will pass it on.

Linux
8931 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2660035 20-Feb-2021 06:30
Send private message

Wi-Fi calling is an excellent service!



neb

neb

6189 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2660127 20-Feb-2021 16:45
Send private message

A followup question: In some parts of the house there's a very weak signal, an erratic single bar, and the phone tries to use that when it's available and doesn't flip to WiFi if you move to a different part of the house with no cell reception. Is there any way to tell the phone to prefer WiFi over cell? At the moment the procedure is, receive a call in an erratic-single-bar location, tell them to call back if the call actually holds up well enough to do this, move to a WiFi-only location, and then actually take the call.

Linux
8931 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2660128 20-Feb-2021 16:56
Send private message

@neb The handset displays a handset beside the Wi-Fi signal when attached to Wi-Fi calling on Android

 

Get Wi-Fi signal good around the house and issue sorted

neb

neb

6189 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2660130 20-Feb-2021 17:05
Send private message

Linux:

Get Wi-Fi signal good around the house and issue sorted

 

 

The WiFi is good, the issue as reported to me is that as soon as there's any hint of a cell signal the phone will try and use that rather than the WiFi. In other words it's prioritising the poor-to-nonexistent cell signal over the strong WiFi signal.

c0ld
206 posts

Master Geek


  #2660133 20-Feb-2021 17:10
Send private message

WiFi Calling will always be prioritised over cellular unless WIFi signal is truly awful so something doesn't sound right.

Which device is it?



Linux
8931 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2660135 20-Feb-2021 17:13
Send private message

neb:
Linux:

 

Get Wi-Fi signal good around the house and issue sorted

 

The WiFi is good, the issue as reported to me is that as soon as there's any hint of a cell signal the phone will try and use that rather than the WiFi. In other words it's prioritising the poor-to-nonexistent cell signal over the strong WiFi signal.

 

@neb Sorry misunderstood Wi-Fi calling will stay connected as long as Wi-Fi signal is present for the handset to stay connected to would not matter if you had a 2degrees site across the road

neb

neb

6189 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2660137 20-Feb-2021 17:19
Send private message

c0ld: WiFi Calling will always be prioritised over cellular unless WIFi signal is truly awful so something doesn't sound right.

Which device is it?

 

 

Will have to get back to you on this one, I'll let you know...

Linux
8931 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2660138 20-Feb-2021 17:30
Send private message

It's the same no matter what device as long as the handset is connected to Wi-Fi signal Wi-Fi calling is active and Wi-Fi calling is not just voice calls It's SMS and MMS as well

c0ld
206 posts

Master Geek


  #2660142 20-Feb-2021 17:36
Send private message

Yup asked for device type so we can check some settings (WiFi Calling on, nothing enabled like WiFi+ on Huawei which can force it to mobile data whilst disconnecting from WiFi in some scenarios). Varies from manufacturer to manufacturer.

CYaBro
3775 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2660153 20-Feb-2021 18:30
Send private message

We’re in a similar situation here with almost no cell coverage from any provider.
I’ve found that we have to put our phones into airplane mode and just have the wifi on for wifi calling.
Otherwise like you’ve mentioned the phones will try to connect to the tiny amount of signal they get sometimes in different parts of the house.
If you’re on a call at the time it does drop when the phone tries to connect to the cell signal.

Linux
8931 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2660752 21-Feb-2021 20:43
Send private message

@neb How did you get on?

SaltyNZ
6147 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2660912 22-Feb-2021 08:09
Send private message

CYaBro: We’re in a similar situation here with almost no cell coverage from any provider.
I’ve found that we have to put our phones into airplane mode and just have the wifi on for wifi calling.
Otherwise like you’ve mentioned the phones will try to connect to the tiny amount of signal they get sometimes in different parts of the house.
If you’re on a call at the time it does drop when the phone tries to connect to the cell signal.

 

 

 

Are these devices 2degrees-branded or parallel import / other carrier handsets?* As John said, the handset software should always use VoWifi for calling no matter how good the cellular signal outside is. They should only drop off VoWifi if the Wifi itself is proving too poor to maintain connection. If they were sold to you by 2degrees directly, consider logging a ticket with Care, and when you've done that let me know the details and I will make sure it is passed on to the handset team.

 

*iPhone excepted as it uses the carrier bundle for whatever SIM is currently loaded so it doesn't matter who you bought it from in the first place.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

Mahon
451 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2661003 22-Feb-2021 10:19
Send private message

I also am in a similar situation with Wifi calling. I have to use it as I am in a cellular blackspot. It generally works well accept when some people call me they can hear me but I cant hear them. Its usually calls from businesses eg vet/doctor..assume its some kind of PABX they are on. I always call them back and its fine. Its only incoming calls.

 

This was the case on my iphone 7 and now on my iphone 12.

 

Haven't tried using airplane mode as I would probably forget to keep switching it on/off.

 

I have strong wifi and using a fritzbox 7490. Made several support calls over the past 2 years but never got anywhere.

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 