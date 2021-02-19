c0ld: WiFi Calling:
Well, that was easy! Thanks, will pass it on.
Linux:
Get Wi-Fi signal good around the house and issue sorted
The WiFi is good, the issue as reported to me is that as soon as there's any hint of a cell signal the phone will try and use that rather than the WiFi. In other words it's prioritising the poor-to-nonexistent cell signal over the strong WiFi signal.
@neb Sorry misunderstood Wi-Fi calling will stay connected as long as Wi-Fi signal is present for the handset to stay connected to would not matter if you had a 2degrees site across the road
c0ld: WiFi Calling will always be prioritised over cellular unless WIFi signal is truly awful so something doesn't sound right.
Which device is it?
Will have to get back to you on this one, I'll let you know...
CYaBro: We’re in a similar situation here with almost no cell coverage from any provider.
I’ve found that we have to put our phones into airplane mode and just have the wifi on for wifi calling.
Otherwise like you’ve mentioned the phones will try to connect to the tiny amount of signal they get sometimes in different parts of the house.
If you’re on a call at the time it does drop when the phone tries to connect to the cell signal.
Are these devices 2degrees-branded or parallel import / other carrier handsets?* As John said, the handset software should always use VoWifi for calling no matter how good the cellular signal outside is. They should only drop off VoWifi if the Wifi itself is proving too poor to maintain connection. If they were sold to you by 2degrees directly, consider logging a ticket with Care, and when you've done that let me know the details and I will make sure it is passed on to the handset team.
*iPhone excepted as it uses the carrier bundle for whatever SIM is currently loaded so it doesn't matter who you bought it from in the first place.
I also am in a similar situation with Wifi calling. I have to use it as I am in a cellular blackspot. It generally works well accept when some people call me they can hear me but I cant hear them. Its usually calls from businesses eg vet/doctor..assume its some kind of PABX they are on. I always call them back and its fine. Its only incoming calls.
This was the case on my iphone 7 and now on my iphone 12.
Haven't tried using airplane mode as I would probably forget to keep switching it on/off.
I have strong wifi and using a fritzbox 7490. Made several support calls over the past 2 years but never got anywhere.