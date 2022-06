Ping @2degreesCare, @morganbrowne,



Is there some massive delay at 2Degrees for plan changes?

I initially rang up a couple of days into Dec, 1 week before my plan rolled over & assumed this was enough warning for a plan change.

This seems a very excessive delay & I have to keep ringing up & getting the overage charges reversed due to this delay as I was promised it would change in December.



Now I see on my account I've been charged for tolls calls?

Thanks