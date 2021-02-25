https://www.2degrees.nz/broadband/wireless-broadband, looks like it will be $60 a month for 120GB and a $10 discount for pay monthly customers. Hopefully, people can sign up on the website soon!
Anyone know device they provide for their 4G wireless broadband? Says - Free 4G modem rental.
Huawei B618?
This seems woefully bad value contrasted with VF, Spark & Skinny offers (many offering unlimited). Still no 5G. You can’t even sign-up online (this isn’t the 70’s anymore) or see availability without calling.
Also not sure how they can claim that they have backup broadband, given that backup will be provided over the exact same mobile network. Same goes for the $99 connection fee (huh?).
Looks like they just copied and pasted the fibre terms (“Charges may apply for non-standard installations. Fibre broadband not available everywhere.”).
This would’ve been a good offer maybe 3-5 years ago.
Hiya! It's the Huawei B818 :)
Pity they wouldnt fill coverage holes in their cities first! Even 3G is a struggle.
Hey, we cover 98.5% of where Kiwis live and work around NZ, and our network is growing and improving every day. We've been expanding our 4G network right around our island country. Where are you seeing issues? If you're regularly seeing coverage holes in cities, that's unusual and it might pay for our care team to take a look at your SIM/specific situation.
Its not always a lack of coverage, its a lack of decent coverage :) I have a friend who lives out the back of Pukekohe, and while he does get signal from all the providers, its so poor its not worth bothering with, so he sticks with his 4mbps ADSL (that he had to lay all the cable himself).
Marketing is a great thing..... ;)
2d does not have as much spectrum as the other carriers so maybe this is why, 4G wireless is not a replacement for fixed home broadband
I live in a city and myself and a few neighbor's all have bad coverage. Its a black spot. Marketing around something is awesome.
@Mahon Expecting 100% coverage just cause you live in a 'city ' LOL
My neighbours house blocks 2d mobile coverage for me at home maybe I should go ask them to move their house!
This is why 2d offer Wi-Fi calling I am not aware of any other carriers in NZ that offer this service
Saw this morning it has been upped to 300GB for the same price / same $10 discount available.
@morganbrowne - Can one use their own device for the new Wireless Broadband service?
Which I assume then simply a sim card is provided?
Hiya, at this stage, no. The 4G devices are specifically configured for our network and the SIMs are assigned to the device we give for this at this time.
