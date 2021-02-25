This seems woefully bad value contrasted with VF, Spark & Skinny offers (many offering unlimited). Still no 5G. You can’t even sign-up online (this isn’t the 70’s anymore) or see availability without calling.

Also not sure how they can claim that they have backup broadband, given that backup will be provided over the exact same mobile network. Same goes for the $99 connection fee (huh?).

Looks like they just copied and pasted the fibre terms (“Charges may apply for non-standard installations. Fibre broadband not available everywhere.”).

This would’ve been a good offer maybe 3-5 years ago.