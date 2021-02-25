Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Wireless Broadband now available on 2degrees website!
iJackiep

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#281563 25-Feb-2021 16:27
https://www.2degrees.nz/broadband/wireless-broadband, looks like it will be $60 a month for 120GB and a $10 discount for pay monthly customers. Hopefully, people can sign up on the website soon! 

Jiriteach
723 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2662712 25-Feb-2021 16:46
Anyone know device they provide for their 4G wireless broadband? Says - Free 4G modem rental. 
Huawei B618?

Linux
8946 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2662713 25-Feb-2021 16:55
Jiriteach:

 

Anyone know device they provide for their 4G wireless broadband? Says - Free 4G modem rental. 
Huawei B618?

 

 

@morganbrowne

boosacnoodle
387 posts

Ultimate Geek


#2662756 25-Feb-2021 19:33
This seems woefully bad value contrasted with VF, Spark & Skinny offers (many offering unlimited). Still no 5G. You can’t even sign-up online (this isn’t the 70’s anymore) or see availability without calling.

 

Also not sure how they can claim that they have backup broadband, given that backup will be provided over the exact same mobile network. Same goes for the $99 connection fee (huh?).

 

Looks like they just copied and pasted the fibre terms (“Charges may apply for non-standard installations. Fibre broadband not available everywhere.”).

 

This would’ve been a good offer maybe 3-5 years ago.



morganbrowne
161 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2662865 26-Feb-2021 07:39
Jiriteach:

 

Anyone know device they provide for their 4G wireless broadband? Says - Free 4G modem rental. 
Huawei B618?

 

 

 

 

Hiya! It's the Huawei B818 :)

 

Cheers,




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 
I'm in the comms team. If you would love some help from our 100% Kiwi-based customer care team, please call them on 0800 022 022. 

Mahon
451 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2662877 26-Feb-2021 08:26
Pity they wouldnt fill coverage holes in their cities first! Even 3G is a struggle.

morganbrowne
161 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2662923 26-Feb-2021 08:46
Mahon:

 

Pity they wouldnt fill coverage holes in their cities first! Even 3G is a struggle.

 

 

 

 

Hey, we cover 98.5% of where Kiwis live and work around NZ, and our network is growing and improving every day. We've been expanding our 4G network right around our island country. Where are you seeing issues? If you're regularly seeing coverage holes in cities, that's unusual and it might pay for our care team to take a look at your SIM/specific situation.

Cheers,

Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager.

 

Cheers,




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 
I'm in the comms team. If you would love some help from our 100% Kiwi-based customer care team, please call them on 0800 022 022. 

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11896 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2662983 26-Feb-2021 09:22
Its not always a lack of coverage, its a lack of decent coverage :) I have a friend who lives out the back of Pukekohe, and while he does get signal from all the providers, its so poor its not worth bothering with, so he sticks with his 4mbps ADSL (that he had to lay all the cable himself).

Marketing is a great thing..... ;)

 

Marketing is a great thing..... ;)

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 



panther2
183 posts

Master Geek


  #2663023 26-Feb-2021 10:18
Seems like a failed offering to me, skinny plans are far better and even Vodafone new plan sounds more interesting.

Linux
8946 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2663024 26-Feb-2021 10:21
2d does not have as much spectrum as the other carriers so maybe this is why, 4G wireless is not a replacement for fixed home broadband 

Mahon
451 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2663162 26-Feb-2021 15:27
morganbrowne:

 

Mahon:

 

Pity they wouldnt fill coverage holes in their cities first! Even 3G is a struggle.

 

 

 

 

Hey, we cover 98.5% of where Kiwis live and work around NZ, and our network is growing and improving every day. We've been expanding our 4G network right around our island country. Where are you seeing issues? If you're regularly seeing coverage holes in cities, that's unusual and it might pay for our care team to take a look at your SIM/specific situation.

Cheers,

 

Cheers,

 

 

I live in a city and myself and a few neighbor's all have bad coverage. Its a black spot. Marketing around something is awesome.

Linux
8946 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2663200 26-Feb-2021 16:29
@Mahon Expecting 100% coverage just cause you live in a  'city ' LOL

 

My neighbours house blocks 2d mobile coverage for me at home maybe I should go ask them to move their house!

 

This is why 2d offer Wi-Fi calling I am not aware of any other carriers in NZ that offer this service

boosacnoodle
387 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2663231 26-Feb-2021 19:19
Linux:

@Mahon Expecting 100% coverage just cause you live in a  'city ' LOL


My neighbours house blocks 2d mobile coverage for me at home maybe I should go ask them to move their house!


This is why 2d offer Wi-Fi calling I am not aware of any other carriers in NZ that offer this service


Not sure how wifi calling helps a customer who can’t get wifi… due to having no cellular reception. Maybe stay on topic.

c0ld
206 posts

Master Geek


  #2670888 10-Mar-2021 09:05
iJackiep:

 

https://www.2degrees.nz/broadband/wireless-broadband, looks like it will be $60 a month for 120GB and a $10 discount for pay monthly customers. Hopefully, people can sign up on the website soon! 

 

 

 

 

Saw this morning it has been upped to 300GB for the same price / same $10 discount available. 

Jiriteach
723 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2670920 10-Mar-2021 09:55
@morganbrowne - Can one use their own device for the new Wireless Broadband service?
Which I assume then simply a sim card is provided?

morganbrowne
161 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2670929 10-Mar-2021 10:10
Jiriteach:

 

@morganbrowne - Can one use their own device for the new Wireless Broadband service?
Which I assume then simply a sim card is provided?

 

 

 

 

Hiya, at this stage, no. The 4G devices are specifically configured for our network and the SIMs are assigned to the device we give for this at this time. 

Cheers

Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 

 

Cheers




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 
I'm in the comms team. If you would love some help from our 100% Kiwi-based customer care team, please call them on 0800 022 022. 

