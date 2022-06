If you don't know, an update for the 7590 came out today. It has some good new features and fixes.

If you manually check it you will see 7.25 available now.

Here is the info on it.

https://en.avm.de/nc/service/downloads/?product=fritzbox-7590

I have been using it today and have had no problems.

Disclaimer: Updating is your decision.

Smithy