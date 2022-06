As I understand it, the policy used to be that you got a static IPv6 allocation if you paid for a static IPv4. That is what I have. But it seems that you may need to ask for a static IPv6 now, even if you are paying for a static IPv4.

I have never understood 2Degrees' policies on IPv6 at all anyway - IPv6 allocation is supposed to always be static according to those who designed IPv6. There are more than enough addresses for every device that anyone wants to use to have static IPv6 addresses for many, many years into the future. So I feel that IPv6 should be being used as designed - static allocations for everyone. Having a dynamic IPv6 allocation has far more negative consequences that with a dynamic IPv4. With IPv4, the allocated address is only used in one place, in your router, and having it change only really impacts on you if you have an external DNS. With IPv6 addresses from your allocation being used on all your devices, having the allocation change impacts on your entire internal network rather badly. Internal IP addresses (IPv4 or IPv6) are much more difficult to change. For instance, I run an internal DNS server, which would need updating. There are various server setups that use static IP addresses, which would need changing. There are various bits of software that use IP addresses directly in their control files, such as Apache 2. And so on - I am guessing that if I moved to a different ISP and had to change all my IPv6 addresses, I would still be finding problems where I had an old address somewhere weeks later. So if I had to have a dynamic IPv6 allocation, the only way it would work would be if I actually used "unique local IPv6 addresses" (fc00:/7 block) internally on my network and did address translation on them to my allocated addresses in my router (which it can do). IPv6 prefix delegation does not work at all well enough to handle the real life use of IPv6 addresses, and I have not seen any signs that the software authors that need to fix this are even aware of the problem, let alone going to fix it.