Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Is the emergency alert system working properly on 2D?
On2or3wheels

162 posts

Master Geek


#282672 5-Mar-2021 14:05
Send private message

I'm wondering if 2D has some issues with the emergency alert system or is it software issues on the phone?

 

My S9+ worked correctly during all the initial tests & the 1st country wide lock down, but never got the alerts for the last 2 Auckland related ones.
The Sony my wife has, got the 1st Auckland related one but not the 2nd.

 

During all these alerts we have been at the same location.

 

I see today in the tsunami thread there are people with 2D phones mentioning they didn't get the alert.

 

 

 

I haven't been able to find the alert history location on my S9. It doesn't appear in the usual Android spot that others have posted.

Linux
8972 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2668250 5-Mar-2021 14:07
Send private message

I got it multiple times on 2d

morganbrowne
161 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2668251 5-Mar-2021 14:08
Send private message

Hi there

 

We have had successful deliveries on the alerts this morning on the 2degrees network. Occasionally, some phones might not receive them. In the case of not receiving these, it could be for one of the below reasons:

 

- software out of date
- phone ineligible (see list here: https://getready.govt.nz/prepared/stay-informed/emergency-mobile-alert/capable-phones/
- not connected to a cellsite the alert was sent via
- alert settings not set up correctly

 

Please give our team a call on 0800 022 022, or flick us a message with more info via DM/PM on Twitter or Facebook, and our care team will be happy to help you figure it out.

 

 

 

Cheers,

 

 




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 
I'm in the comms team. If you would love some help from our 100% Kiwi-based customer care team, please call them on 0800 022 022. 

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11908 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2668253 5-Mar-2021 14:12
Send private message

When they were first testing them, I had issues getting the alerts even though my phone met all the criteria. They eventually started coming through, and had them no issues after that. I've since been ported to Vodafone, and had no issues.

 

 




evilonenz
/dev/urandom
218 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2668259 5-Mar-2021 14:17
Send private message

Three people in my household, all on 2degrees, and all received the emergency alerts. All of them different handsets, too (Note20 Ultra, Samsung S9, OPPO Find X2 Lite).

On2or3wheels

162 posts

Master Geek


  #2668263 5-Mar-2021 14:26
Send private message

Hi Morgon, my phone is eligible, as I mentioned it received all the test messages.

 

Shouldn't the covid alert have gone out to all towers?

 

The alert system was pushed out to users via software updates, we didn't have to set it up. Isn't that the point it should just work? I think on/off is about all you can change.

 

As mentioned it was multiple phones at an address. Sure looks like a 2D issue.

 

 

 

morganbrowne:

 

Hi there

 

We have had successful deliveries on the alerts this morning on the 2degrees network. Occasionally, some phones might not receive them. In the case of not receiving these, it could be for one of the below reasons:

 

- software out of date
- phone ineligible (see list here: https://getready.govt.nz/prepared/stay-informed/emergency-mobile-alert/capable-phones/
- not connected to a cellsite the alert was sent via
- alert settings not set up correctly

 

Please give our team a call on 0800 022 022, or flick us a message with more info via DM/PM on Twitter or Facebook, and our care team will be happy to help you figure it out.

 

 

 

Cheers,

 

 

 

SATTV
1328 posts

Uber Geek


  #2668266 5-Mar-2021 14:30
Send private message

iPhone se and iPhone 6 both of 2D and we get the alerts every time.

 

On2or3wheels

162 posts

Master Geek


  #2668267 5-Mar-2021 14:31
Send private message

Anyone with a Samsung here that can find the alert history? The only place I can find the settings for the emergency alert is to go into text messages & pick options.

 

Most people with Android seem to be able to access it under the general phone settings



morganbrowne
161 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2668269 5-Mar-2021 14:32
Send private message

@On2or3wheels

 

Hiya, we get reports on total deliveries via these alerts. It's difficult for us to know what has happened to the phones in your household without one of our team taking a further look. Could you please give us a call or flick us a message so we can look into it further? Thanks




evilonenz
/dev/urandom
218 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2668272 5-Mar-2021 14:34
Send private message

On2or3wheels:

 

Anyone with a Samsung here that can find the alert history? The only place I can find the settings for the emergency alert is to go into text messages & pick options.

 

Most people with Android seem to be able to access it under the general phone settings

 

 

Yep, open up Settings, and search for "Emergency", this should pop up a menu item for Emergency Alert History.

On2or3wheels

162 posts

Master Geek


  #2668276 5-Mar-2021 14:44
Send private message

That's not a result on my S9+.

 

I'm wondering if Samsung is different from some other phones in that they appear in our main text message list. So maybe we don't need history.

 

It sounds like on some other phones it's independent from your normal messages?

kingjj
Baby Get Shaky!
1723 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2668278 5-Mar-2021 14:46
Send private message

My phone (an unsupported import) has received all the alerts fine on 2D (as has my work phone on VF and an ancient unsupported tablet on Spark). My wife's NZ new Xiaomi A3 has received none (not on supported list either). Wife's starting to get a complex.

CYaBro
3790 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2668281 5-Mar-2021 14:54
Send private message

4 NZ iPhones on 2d and never get alerts here.

GregV
908 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2668282 5-Mar-2021 14:56
Send private message

As mentioned in the other thread, we got the first Auckland alert in Rotorua on a 2D phone

BlinkyBill
1443 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2668329 5-Mar-2021 15:10
Send private message

I accidentally listened to the Minister’s briefing on the Tsunami alerts, and whoever runs the Emergency management system said the alerts were only sent to areas needing them, and the feedback they got was those who should have got them did so. I believe he said Auckland wasn’t in general getting alerts, but a few areas of Auckland should have.

robjg63
3466 posts

Uber Geek


  #2668340 5-Mar-2021 15:32
Send private message

The first alerts only went to areas that were directly in danger and told people to evacuate.

 

I am in central Auckland and we got an alert at around 11.30am to keep away from the water.

 

There was an 'all clear' (apart from Barrier Island) at 3:12pm.

 

They targeted the areas where the messages went.

 

Where is the OP located?




