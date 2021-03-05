On2or3wheels:

I'm wondering if 2D has some issues with the emergency alert system or is it software issues on the phone?

My S9+ worked correctly during all the initial tests & the 1st country wide lock down, but never got the alerts for the last 2 Auckland related ones.

The Sony my wife has, got the 1st Auckland related one but not the 2nd.

During all these alerts we have been at the same location.

I see today in the tsunami thread there are people with 2D phones mentioning they didn't get the alert.

I haven't been able to find the alert history location on my S9. It doesn't appear in the usual Android spot that others have posted.