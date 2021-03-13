Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Static IP: Lost IPv6 and VOIP line (Sunday 13 March)
Benoire

2415 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#283805 13-Mar-2021 10:58
Morning everyone

 

So I've got a static IP which I've had with 2degrees since they before they bought out Snap.  I've noticed more recently that my IPv6 address has been dropping away more frequently and currently is not there but at some point it will randomly come back... I've also loss my VOIP line too.  Anyone else had this?  I've lobbed something to 2degrees but no reply...

 

I'm using a Unifi setup, so USG > Switch 24 > Switch 24 POE > Nano HD and all devices are currently showing no IPv6 including the router on its WAN interface.  Connection is via fibre and the router is connected directly on to the ONT.

 

The VOIP is through a Fritzbox 7390 that is acting as a dumb switch and VOIP access and recieves its IP and DNS from my Active Directory servers.

 

Is it just me??

 

Thanks,

 

Chris

Benoire

2415 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2673670 13-Mar-2021 11:00
Note that my connection is in the process of upgrading to Ulimate Fibre, but there has been no change on the connection so far this morning and I've had this before on the IPv6 connection so don't think its related to the upcoming change.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10968 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2673673 13-Mar-2021 11:02
You phoned 2degrees?




Benoire

2415 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2673684 13-Mar-2021 11:37
Got a ticket in, but wondering if it was just me or wider spread...



duffles
75 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2673817 13-Mar-2021 16:49
I suspect you'll probably be asked to use your Fritz as the edge device for trouble shooting purposes.
2d Customer Care don't provide support for every (BYO) device under the sun, so that'll likely be the first response you get.

 

If you use your Fritz as the edge device and it's getting IPv6, that'll rule out any issue on the 2d side of life and direct you toward your kit. I haven't heard of any issues with IPv6 dropping from subscribers.

 

On your VOIP issue, personally, I've seen some funky issues with SIP not playing nice with USG due to SIP-ALG modules mysteriously toggling themselves on.

 

As an aside, these issues will be completely unrelated to your UFB upgrade, you are correct.
And another aside, the 7390 has been EOL since 2018, so I'd suggest perhaps taking a look at upgrading that box or sourcing an alternative. This shouldn't be the cause of your issue but just something I thought I'd mention.

 

Benoire

2415 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2673823 13-Mar-2021 17:02
Hi Duffles,

 

I understand that the USG is not a customer supported solution, however its been fine for voip until this weekend and IPv6 has generally worked for months and months but then drops out for breifly ... mostly its been a few hours except right now where its been gone all day since the VOIP line went down from what I can see from my logs and event viewers.  Once the kids are off the devices, I might just quickly redo it settings and drop the fritzbox back in as the router and see what it does... The voip shouldn't rely on a fritzbox hardware versions otherwise 2degrees would have to upgrade users as old hardware falls out of support, e.g. the 7390 which has been paired with the C5 fritzfon for 3y+ now... 

duffles
75 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2673870 13-Mar-2021 17:15
Send private message

Benoire:

 

Hi Duffles,

 

I understand that the USG is not a customer supported solution, however its been fine for voip until this weekend and IPv6 has generally worked for months and months but then drops out for breifly ... mostly its been a few hours except right now where its been gone all day since the VOIP line went down from what I can see from my logs and event viewers.  Once the kids are off the devices, I might just quickly redo it settings and drop the fritzbox back in as the router and see what it does... The voip shouldn't rely on a fritzbox hardware versions otherwise 2degrees would have to upgrade users as old hardware falls out of support, e.g. the 7390 which has been paired with the C5 fritzfon for 3y+ now... 

 

 

Let us know how you get on with your Fritz 🙂

 

And you're correct, the hardware may be EOL but it should still be capable of providing the service. I just thought I would mention it.

 

Benoire

2415 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2674787 15-Mar-2021 11:44
Plugged in the fritzbox and same thing was present, no SIP or IPv6 - had this going for a couple of hours. This was direct to the ONT, network still switched via the Unifi switches and NanoHD with DNS/DHCP handled by my AD network. Switched back to the USG and still notihng, only the static IPv4.  After a while, both the phone and IPv6 popped back up using both the fritzbox and USG.  The fritzbox is not showing incoming calls correctly in the log so missed calls do not show, so I wonder whether there is an issue with the fritzbox as well or just a general problem somewhere as my network was running fine the whole time.

 

How long does a fibre plan upgrade take to happen?  Could that cause a wee bit of issue maybe?



duffles
75 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2674833 15-Mar-2021 12:43
Benoire:

 

How long does a fibre plan upgrade take to happen?  Could that cause a wee bit of issue maybe?

 

 

Upgrading your plan shouldn't have an impact on your IP addressing. This is a process of simply ordering a product and updating billing, unrelated to how your addressing is allocated on the 2d side.

 

Was there anything out of the ordinary in the Fritz's event logs when this was connected?
Is the Fritz not showing missed calls because SIP isn't registered, therefore calls are not actually reaching it?
Benoire

2415 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2674839 15-Mar-2021 12:59
Ok good to know about the upgrade, is there a general timeframe?

 

wrt the connection was fine on friday and we had IPv6 all day plus the phone but both went down over night according to both my USG logs (I export them to my NAS) and the events in the fritzbox.  Happened while we slept, no reason or obvious error.  All DCs where up and running along with DNS/DHCP in failover modes, USG is part of my UPS protected systems using a line interactive UPS and has an hour of battery support for the entire homelab so no loss of power there... was just odd.

 

replied to you DM now with some more infromation. 

 

Chris

duffles
75 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2674932 15-Mar-2021 14:33
Benoire:

 

Ok good to know about the upgrade, is there a general timeframe?

 

 

Benoire

2415 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2674933 15-Mar-2021 14:34
Ah lol thanks, was more curious about timeframes but very much appreciate the direct reply!

