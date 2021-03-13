Morning everyone

So I've got a static IP which I've had with 2degrees since they before they bought out Snap. I've noticed more recently that my IPv6 address has been dropping away more frequently and currently is not there but at some point it will randomly come back... I've also loss my VOIP line too. Anyone else had this? I've lobbed something to 2degrees but no reply...

I'm using a Unifi setup, so USG > Switch 24 > Switch 24 POE > Nano HD and all devices are currently showing no IPv6 including the router on its WAN interface. Connection is via fibre and the router is connected directly on to the ONT.

The VOIP is through a Fritzbox 7390 that is acting as a dumb switch and VOIP access and recieves its IP and DNS from my Active Directory servers.

