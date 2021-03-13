I've been having dropouts/disconnections on my Auckland fiber connection and slow speed/buffing youtube and latency spikes in gaming.

I have contacted support and got a replacement fritzbox and running latest firmware, also trying a different cable from the fibre box to my fritzbox. So far no difference. Support also reset/changed my Static IP's.

The fritzbox dropouts come up like this in the event log, can happen upto 3 times a day and sometimes only once. Removed my IP info.

12.03.21 21:56:37

Internet connection established successfully. IP address: ***, DNS server: 1****, gateway: ****, broadband PoP: SNAP-41**

Timeout during PPP negotiation.

12.03.21 21:56:26

Internet connection cleared.

12.03.21 21:56:26

IPv6 internet connection was cleared; prefix no longer valid.

Also noticed ping/latency spikes in WinMTR especially around the static.snap hops at the start don't look good.

youtube:

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

| WinMTR statistics |

| Host - % | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |

|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|

| fritz.box - 0 | 419 | 419 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 |

| 41.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz - 0 | 419 | 419 | 2 | 4 | 71 | 4 |

| xe-0-0-2-0.eqx.snap.net.nz - 0 | 419 | 419 | 24 | 25 | 60 | 24 |

| peer-google.snap.net.nz - 0 | 419 | 419 | 24 | 25 | 50 | 31 |

| 108.170.247.49 - 0 | 419 | 419 | 25 | 26 | 103 | 27 |

| 209.85.247.127 - 0 | 419 | 419 | 25 | 26 | 38 | 26 |

| syd15s06-in-f14.1e100.net - 0 | 419 | 419 | 24 | 24 | 31 | 24 |

|________________________________________________|______|______|______|______|______|______|

WinMTR v0.92 GPL V2 by Appnor MSP - Fully Managed Hosting & Cloud Provider

Local gaming server:

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

| WinMTR statistics |

| Host - % | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |

|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|

| fritz.box - 0 | 402 | 402 | 0 | 0 | 4 | 0 |

| 41.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz - 0 | 402 | 402 | 2 | 4 | 61 | 3 |

| as23655.akl.ix.nz - 0 | 402 | 402 | 1 | 2 | 18 | 18 |

| as4826.akl.ix.nz - 0 | 402 | 402 | 1 | 2 | 14 | 2 |

|as133579.cust.bdr01.alb01.akl.VOCUS.net.nz - 1 | 398 | 397 | 1 | 2 | 4 | 3 |

| 192.168.200.21 - 1 | 394 | 392 | 1 | 2 | 8 | 2 |

| 103.237.41.35 - 0 | 402 | 402 | 3 | 4 | 15 | 3 |

| 101-100-146-42.myrepublic.co.nz - 0 | 402 | 402 | 3 | 4 | 14 | 5 |

|________________________________________________|______|______|______|______|______|______|

AU gaming server:

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

| WinMTR statistics |

| Host - % | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |

|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|

| fritz.box - 0 | 417 | 417 | 0 | 0 | 1 | 0 |

| 41.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz - 0 | 417 | 417 | 2 | 4 | 39 | 2 |

| No response from host - 100 | 85 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 |

| as23655.sydney.megaport.com - 0 | 417 | 417 | 24 | 26 | 69 | 24 |

| as36351.sydney.megaport.com - 1 | 413 | 412 | 24 | 25 | 49 | 26 |

| ae6.cbs02.eq02.syd02.networklayer.com - 1 | 409 | 407 | 25 | 26 | 32 | 29 |

| 9d.10.35a9.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com - 0 | 417 | 417 | 24 | 26 | 52 | 29 |

| 89.76.179f.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com - 0 | 417 | 417 | 25 | 26 | 56 | 25 |

| cf.76.179f.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com - 1 | 413 | 412 | 25 | 25 | 28 | 26 |

| 1c.46.179f.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com - 0 | 417 | 417 | 24 | 25 | 27 | 25 |

|________________________________________________|______|______|______|______|______|______|

trademe

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

| WinMTR statistics |

| Host - % | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |

|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|

| fritz.box - 0 | 406 | 406 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 |

| 41.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz - 0 | 406 | 406 | 2 | 4 | 28 | 2 |

| 34.34.69.111.static.snap.net.nz - 0 | 406 | 406 | 1 | 2 | 29 | 2 |

| 35.34.69.111.static.snap.net.nz - 0 | 406 | 406 | 1 | 2 | 36 | 2 |

| No response from host - 100 | 83 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 |

| 151.101.194.137 - 0 | 406 | 406 | 1 | 1 | 9 | 1 |

|________________________________________________|______|______|______|______|______|______|

I'm in the process in collecting tests to forward on to support but wondering if others are noticing the same issues. Thanks.