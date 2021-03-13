Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Weird issues with my connection recently
#283807 13-Mar-2021 12:23
I've been having dropouts/disconnections on my Auckland fiber connection and slow speed/buffing youtube and latency spikes in gaming.

 

 

 

I have contacted support and got a replacement fritzbox and running latest firmware, also trying a different cable from the fibre box to my fritzbox. So far no difference. Support also reset/changed my Static IP's.

 

The fritzbox dropouts come up like this in the event log, can happen upto 3 times a day and sometimes only once. Removed my IP info.

 

 

 

12.03.21 21:56:37

 

Internet connection established successfully. IP address: ***, DNS server: 1****, gateway: ****, broadband PoP: SNAP-41**

 

Timeout during PPP negotiation.

 

12.03.21 21:56:26

 

Internet connection cleared.

 

12.03.21 21:56:26

 

IPv6 internet connection was cleared; prefix no longer valid.    

 

 

 

Also noticed ping/latency spikes in WinMTR especially  around the static.snap hops at the start don't look good.  

 

youtube:  

 

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

 

|                                      WinMTR statistics                                   |

 

|                       Host              -   %  | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |

 

|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|

 

|                               fritz.box -    0 |  419 |  419 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |

 

|          41.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz -    0 |  419 |  419 |    2 |    4 |   71 |    4 |

 

|              xe-0-0-2-0.eqx.snap.net.nz -    0 |  419 |  419 |   24 |   25 |   60 |   24 |

 

|                 peer-google.snap.net.nz -    0 |  419 |  419 |   24 |   25 |   50 |   31 |

 

|                          108.170.247.49 -    0 |  419 |  419 |   25 |   26 |  103 |   27 |

 

|                          209.85.247.127 -    0 |  419 |  419 |   25 |   26 |   38 |   26 |

 

|               syd15s06-in-f14.1e100.net -    0 |  419 |  419 |   24 |   24 |   31 |   24 |

 

|________________________________________________|______|______|______|______|______|______|

 

   WinMTR v0.92 GPL V2 by Appnor MSP - Fully Managed Hosting & Cloud Provider

 

  Local gaming server:  

 

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

 

|                                      WinMTR statistics                                   |

 

|                       Host              -   %  | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |

 

|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|

 

|                               fritz.box -    0 |  402 |  402 |    0 |    0 |    4 |    0 |

 

|          41.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz -    0 |  402 |  402 |    2 |    4 |   61 |    3 |

 

|                       as23655.akl.ix.nz -    0 |  402 |  402 |    1 |    2 |   18 |   18 |

 

|                        as4826.akl.ix.nz -    0 |  402 |  402 |    1 |    2 |   14 |    2 |

 

|as133579.cust.bdr01.alb01.akl.VOCUS.net.nz -    1 |  398 |  397 |    1 |    2 |    4 |    3 |

 

|                          192.168.200.21 -    1 |  394 |  392 |    1 |    2 |    8 |    2 |

 

|                           103.237.41.35 -    0 |  402 |  402 |    3 |    4 |   15 |    3 |

 

|         101-100-146-42.myrepublic.co.nz -    0 |  402 |  402 |    3 |    4 |   14 |    5 |

 

|________________________________________________|______|______|______|______|______|______|

 

   WinMTR v0.92 GPL V2 by Appnor MSP - Fully Managed Hosting & Cloud Provider

 

 AU gaming server:

 

 

 

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

 

|                                      WinMTR statistics                                   |

 

|                       Host              -   %  | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |

 

|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|

 

|                               fritz.box -    0 |  417 |  417 |    0 |    0 |    1 |    0 |

 

|          41.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz -    0 |  417 |  417 |    2 |    4 |   39 |    2 |

 

|                   No response from host -  100 |   85 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |

 

|             as23655.sydney.megaport.com -    0 |  417 |  417 |   24 |   26 |   69 |   24 |

 

|             as36351.sydney.megaport.com -    1 |  413 |  412 |   24 |   25 |   49 |   26 |

 

|   ae6.cbs02.eq02.syd02.networklayer.com -    1 |  409 |  407 |   25 |   26 |   32 |   29 |

 

|    9d.10.35a9.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com -    0 |  417 |  417 |   24 |   26 |   52 |   29 |

 

|    89.76.179f.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com -    0 |  417 |  417 |   25 |   26 |   56 |   25 |

 

|    cf.76.179f.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com -    1 |  413 |  412 |   25 |   25 |   28 |   26 |

 

|    1c.46.179f.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com -    0 |  417 |  417 |   24 |   25 |   27 |   25 |

 

|________________________________________________|______|______|______|______|______|______|

 

   WinMTR v0.92 GPL V2 by Appnor MSP - Fully Managed Hosting & Cloud Provider

 

trademe

 

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

 

|                                      WinMTR statistics                                   |

 

|                       Host              -   %  | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |

 

|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|

 

|                               fritz.box -    0 |  406 |  406 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |

 

|          41.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz -    0 |  406 |  406 |    2 |    4 |   28 |    2 |

 

|         34.34.69.111.static.snap.net.nz -    0 |  406 |  406 |    1 |    2 |   29 |    2 |

 

|         35.34.69.111.static.snap.net.nz -    0 |  406 |  406 |    1 |    2 |   36 |    2 |

 

|                   No response from host -  100 |   83 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |

 

|                         151.101.194.137 -    0 |  406 |  406 |    1 |    1 |    9 |    1 |

 

|________________________________________________|______|______|______|______|______|______|

 

   WinMTR v0.92 GPL V2 by Appnor MSP - Fully Managed Hosting & Cloud Provider

 

 

 

I'm in the process in collecting tests to forward on to support but wondering if others are noticing the same issues. Thanks.

  #2674204 14-Mar-2021 12:30
Can a moderator please delete this thread, I'll contact support to sort his out. Thanks

