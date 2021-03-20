Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees can't SMS Australian Telstra/Woolworths Number
isaacmercer

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#283927 20-Mar-2021 15:22
I've recently moved over to Australia (and have a new Australian number on Telstra (Woolworths MVNO) and am trying to contact people back in NZ. For some reason SMS messages from 2degrees numbers won't be received by my phone over here. Telstra have told me the issue is with 2degrees - and 2degrees appear to have found this to be the issue too, but it hasn't been resolved for 1 month +. 

 

MMS messages work fine, so do calls and SMS messages from Aus to the 2degrees number. The issue doesn't apply to other NZ providers however. Therefore everything appears to be configured correctly on my end (and the issue has occurred with multiple 2degrees users we've asked to try for us)

 

 

 

Anyone got any advice or input on why this could be happening and what could be done to fix it (or extra info we could provide to 2degrees)? They aren't in constant contact about it, we keep having to ring back and check the status (were told it was resolved last week but it hasn't been) which makes progress frustratingly slow.

 

 

Linux
8991 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2677636 20-Mar-2021 15:25
What does the number range start with +61xxxxx? I bet range is not setup on 2d side @SaltyNZ

isaacmercer

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2677673 20-Mar-2021 16:17
Okay, its +6149303xxxx - so Woolworths Mobile on Telstra network. 

Linux
8991 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2677675 20-Mar-2021 16:20
Wait for SaltyNZ to post back



SaltyNZ
6186 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678069 21-Mar-2021 20:08
Telstra have recently decided not to accept SMS where the calling GT for the SRI-SM and MT-FSM SS7 messages are different. Unfortunately that's also currently how our SMSC works under some circumstances so it causing issues with some Telstra message deliveries. In addition to which they won't integrate with any SMS hubs, which is where almost everyone is interworking these days. In fact I think Telstra might just be the only network left that we don't interwork with via a hub. Ironically, they made the change for anti-spam reasons, but the best way to avoid spam is to be on the hub and reject absolutely everything else.

 

So, we're trying to find a way around it at the moment. The best solution would be for Telstra to get on the SMS hub with the rest of the planet, but, well... Telstra was never reined in by the regulators the way old-school Telecom was so Telstra does what Telstra wants to do.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

Linux
8991 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678070 21-Mar-2021 20:13
@isaacmercer If Telstra is not connected to an SMS hub what Muppets!

Enough said!

