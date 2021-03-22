Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Fritz!Box 7530 high CPU
reticent

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#283947 22-Mar-2021 09:50
Send private message

I had a few buddies over with their PC's on the weekend and noticed really poor internet download performance while a few of us were downloading games on steam concurrently. Adding up the cumulative speeds of all downloads, we were only getting 400mb/s on a 1gb connection. I usually get full speed when it's only me downloading. I'm on 2degrees with a supplied fritzbox 7530.

 

First step of troubleshooting, I noticed packet loss to the router - I tried swapping out the cable I was using, and cabled myself directly to the router rather than into the switch to rule these two things out. Second, when logging into the web gui of the router I noticed really laggy performance - the pages of the UI were very slow to load. Suspecting a CPU issue, I checked the performance stats and indeed noticed 90-100% CPU usage during these group downloads.

 

 

Has anyone else experienced this? I don't think steam is p2p so I don't think it would be generating many concurrent connections. What's frustrating is that I sold a huawei spark fiber route the other day. Would have been good to try this instead to see if it's any better.

 

Time to buy a better router?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73970 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678255 22-Mar-2021 10:34
Send private message

I have noticed a fast decline in speed when multiple concurrent downloads/streams go through our Fritz!Box 7590 (with a 7490 as mesh node). This is very visible when downloading anything via torrent and multiple connections. All computers/phones in the network had very slow connections - including light pages failing to load (even Geekzone).

 

I tested a D-Link COVR mesh solution under the same conditions and the difference was remarkable, with no noticeable impact in speed at all.    




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

reticent

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2679352 23-Mar-2021 15:54
Send private message

ah, so not just me. I've logged a support ticket with 2degrees - I have a sneaking suspicion I won't get very far. Disappointing they provide a modem not cut out for the job.

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73970 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679354 23-Mar-2021 15:55
Send private message

I personally didn't check for the CPU utilisation but as I said, using the 7590 I've encountered problems when a large number of connections are in play.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project



NickMack
868 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679613 24-Mar-2021 09:11
Send private message

Hi All,

 

My 2c worth - The CPU in the 7590 is significantly better than the 7490 and I suspect that isn't the cause of the 'issue'. I suspect it's firmware, I saw a few average releases of firmware last year which encouraged me to look at alternative devices (my smokeping and grafana graphs became noisy with jitter etc).

 

As you can see, I moved from my 7590 (to an EdgeRouter) in January 2021 after a bogus fritzbox firmware was released in September 2020, I waited on fixes and decided to move on.... - You can see from the graph how much 'cleaner' it is on the Unifi Edge Router. 

 

Click to see full size

 

It seems to take Fritzbox too long to release firmware and address issues IMHO, historically they have re-introduced old regressions in new firmware which were caught by my old team as part of the testing process before releasing - I'm not sure where this sits these days.....

 

I'm sure you're all running the latest firmware, please check in any case as 07.25 was recently released.

 

Any comments from 2d, Dylan? (Product Manager is on here somewhere) - Nudge @aspired @pwner @morganbrowne  

 

Nick.




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

reticent

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2680407 25-Mar-2021 14:26
Send private message

What determines if you get a 7530, a 7590, or a 7490? Still waiting on 2degrees technical support for any sort of response, 2.5 days and counting. Pretty poor.

 

 

 

Which EdgeRouter do you have NickMack? Night and day difference, before/after.

NickMack
868 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2680454 25-Mar-2021 14:39
Send private message

reticent:

 

What determines if you get a 7530, a 7590, or a 7490? Still waiting on 2degrees technical support for any sort of response, 2.5 days and counting. Pretty poor.

 

 

 

Which EdgeRouter do you have NickMack? Night and day difference, before/after.

 

 

 

 

Hi @reticent,

 

I use an Edge Router X (https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=280766) , and Unifi AP's for wifi & switches - ER-X is only 98$ - NB: ER-X is a  Router only, no wifi incorporated into the device - more details here on pricing - https://www.pbtech.co.nz/search?sf=edge+router+x&search_type=prediction.

 

In terms of the decisions on what devices are sold/supplied and for what speed connections, I'll let 2degrees comment to their rationale/product decisions.

 

 

 

Nick.




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 