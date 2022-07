Hiya

Sorry for the issues in Nelson and thanks for the feedback on the outage page.

The outage page on our website is managed by our network operations centre, whose first priority is working to fix any outages. They update it as soon as they can. We unfortunately can't include ETR/update timing, as updates are a bit redundant unless the issue is fixed (and their priority is working on a fix). In this instance also, Chorus owns the infrastructure and is fixing it, not our own team, so we can't provide our own ETA/ETRs. Hope this all makes sense, but I'll pass the feedback on too.

