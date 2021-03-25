MikeB4: If a merger between Vocus and 2 Degrees gets Commerce Commission green light and based on past decisions that will be marginal, this is bound to head to the courts on the back of Spark and Vodafone objections.

I agree that Spark/Vodafone are likely to put some effort in to fight a 2d/Vocus merger - but I'm not sure it would be a marginal call for the ComCom. We're talking about #3 in mobile and fixed line, so in effect the merger just creates a more competitive challenger, in a market that continues to be lead by #1 and #2 (Spark and Vodafone).

Mobile: Doesn't make a huge difference to competition, just potential for more bundling mobile/fixed line - so adds marginally to competition

Enterprise: Creates stronger challenger in enterprise space as can more competitively bundle mobile and fixed line, and has national fibre backbone (ex-FX networks) which puts it on a similar footing to VF/Spark.

Fixed line residential: Concentrates market share, but can argue that barriers to entry are relatively low under the heavily regulated UFB access - there's a long tail of small competitors and moderate size ones like Voyager. Potentially better able to compete in fixed wireless broadband too, so adding to competition between Vodafone/Spark (being at the cheap end of the market, I suspect many Vocus customers would be low users which are good candidates for FWA).