FTP access to non-static 2 degrees IPv6 address
#284069 29-Mar-2021 12:13
I back up my data to a FTP server in my daughter's house and this has been running successfully for several years. I overcame any changes to the IPv4 address by using a dynamic DNS name from afraid.org.

 

However, she has recently been given a CGNAT address by 2 degrees (without any warning)
I know that 90+% of internet users would not even notice this (she didn't but I did.)

 

Simple fix I thought - access via IPv6 but although I can "see" her house, this address is not static either.

 

So I signed up for a name at dynv6.com

 

Problem is, how can I then FTP to that site?

 

I am using Filezilla and any full IPv6 address has to be enclosed in square brackets, but the dynv6 address is not "full", how do I format the address?

 

xxxxx.dynv6.net:ba27:ebff:fe43:2478
[xxxxx.dynv6.net:ba27:ebff:fe43:2478]
[xxxxx.dynv6.net:ba27]:ebff:fe43:2478

 

I just wish 2degrees had left all IPv6 addresses as static.
No-one has come up with any reason at all why they had to make them dynamic. 

  #2682445 29-Mar-2021 12:21
Pretty much, if on CGNAT, say goodbye to running any servers from that connection.

 

 




  #2682453 29-Mar-2021 12:34
If you have a static IP I wonder if you can script it to reach out from her end, even using Team Viewer or similar.

 

Alternately I guess your options are to pay $10 a month for a static IPv4 / IPv6 or store your backups somewhere else. Backblaze B2 is cost effective and reliable.

  #2682477 29-Mar-2021 13:11
access to your dynamic hostname should just be via xxxxx.dynv6.net - the square brackets are only used when writing literal IPv6 addresses which you are not doing (DNS should resolve the hostname to an IPv6 address)



  #2682503 29-Mar-2021 13:48
sorceror:

 

access to your dynamic hostname should just be via xxxxx.dynv6.net - the square brackets are only used when writing literal IPv6 addresses which you are not doing (DNS should resolve the hostname to an IPv6 address)

 

 

But that just gets me the start of the address, see below.  Do I then have to manually add the rest each time ?

 

  #2684403 30-Mar-2021 23:12
decibel:

 

sorceror:

 

access to your dynamic hostname should just be via xxxxx.dynv6.net - the square brackets are only used when writing literal IPv6 addresses which you are not doing (DNS should resolve the hostname to an IPv6 address)

 

 

But that just gets me the start of the address, see below.  Do I then have to manually add the rest each time ?

 

 

 

not very familiar with the service, but  looking at it briefly it looks like you need to configure additional AAAA records in your zone on the dynv6 website - eg

 

blah AAAA ::0206:29ff:fe6c:f3e5   

 

and then you request blah.xxxxx.dynv6.net and that joins the 2 for you so in the example it would resolve to 2406:e003:8c7:d901:0206:29ff:fe6c:f3e5 

  #2684404 30-Mar-2021 23:21
the idea i guess is so you only update one thing - the IPv6 prefix, as the last part of the IPv6 addressing should not change.

 

I can't help but to think that this seems overly complicated for your use case if you only need to reach a single service.

