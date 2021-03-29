I back up my data to a FTP server in my daughter's house and this has been running successfully for several years. I overcame any changes to the IPv4 address by using a dynamic DNS name from afraid.org.

However, she has recently been given a CGNAT address by 2 degrees (without any warning)

I know that 90+% of internet users would not even notice this (she didn't but I did.)

Simple fix I thought - access via IPv6 but although I can "see" her house, this address is not static either.

So I signed up for a name at dynv6.com

Problem is, how can I then FTP to that site?

I am using Filezilla and any full IPv6 address has to be enclosed in square brackets, but the dynv6 address is not "full", how do I format the address?

xxxxx.dynv6.net:ba27:ebff:fe43:2478

[xxxxx.dynv6.net:ba27:ebff:fe43:2478]

[xxxxx.dynv6.net:ba27]:ebff:fe43:2478

I just wish 2degrees had left all IPv6 addresses as static.

No-one has come up with any reason at all why they had to make them dynamic.